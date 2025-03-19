Connect with us

Samini's "Chaana" Video Showcases the Beauty of Africa Featuring Soweto Gospel Choir

8 seconds ago

Ghanaian reggae and dancehall artist Samini has released the music video for his latest single “Chaana,” featuring South African choral group Soweto Gospel Choir.

“Chaana,” which means “shine” in Samini’s native Dagaati language, is a call for unity as Africans come together to celebrate as one. The video brings this message to life with stunning landscapes, from rolling hills to golden savannas, where zebras, giraffes, and other wildlife roam freely. It also captures the essence of African culture, with traditional dances, colourful attire, and powerful scenes of community and celebration.

Watch the beautiful visuals below.

