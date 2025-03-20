Want to Learn the Secret of Sales? Lanre Olusola & Paul Foh Break This Down on Be Transformed Podcast

Sales is not only about selling products; it’s a skill that plays out in everyday life. From negotiating a salary to getting your ideas approved at work, you’re constantly in a sales situation, whether you realise it or not.

On the latest episode of the Be Transformed Podcast, The Catalyst, Dr. Lanre Olusola, sat down with top Sales Coach and Expert, Paul Foh, to reveal the Top 10 Sales Secrets that high achievers use to close deals with ease.

During their discussion, Paul broke down the psychology of selling, explaining how the most successful salespeople don’t just push products. They master the art of persuasion, storytelling, and emotional connection. He highlighted how understanding human behaviour gives top sales professionals an edge, enabling them to turn potential rejections into opportunities.

He also explored why many people struggle with sales, pointing out three key barriers that prevent success. Firstly, mindset plays a huge role. People often have limiting beliefs, thinking that sales is difficult or that they’re disturbing others, which causes them to avoid it altogether. Secondly, the lack of a structured system, like a sales funnel, can lead to inconsistent efforts and missed opportunities. Without a predictable process, sales can feel random and disconnected. Finally, treating sales like a skill-based profession is often overlooked. Many people fail to review their sales conversations, which results in poor communication and ineffective techniques.

The conversation also explored the mindset and strategies of top salespeople. Paul shared how high achievers maintain an intense hunger and determination to succeed. Sales, for them, is not just a job, it’s the key to their financial independence. They also operate with no “Plan B,” they’re fully committed to their sales journey, treating it as a necessity rather than an option. One of the standout secrets Paul shared is the problem-solving mentality that successful salespeople adopt. Instead of making excuses, they focus on finding solutions, turning every challenge into an opportunity.

The discussion highlighted how confidence, mindset, and strategy all play crucial roles in closing deals. Paul emphasised that selling isn’t about being aggressive, it’s about adding value, solving problems, and making people feel understood.

