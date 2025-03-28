How Organisational Culture Shapes Success: Insights from Lanre Olusola & Doyin Atewologun

Can a business truly succeed without the right culture? This was the focus of a recent episode of the Be Transformed Podcast, where Lanre Olusola sat down with Doyin Atewologun, a chartered organisational psychologist and global expert on leadership, diversity, and organisational culture. Their conversation explored The Role of Culture in Organisational Success, highlighting how a company’s culture can shape its growth and long-term impact.

Doyin explained that culture is not just about policies and mission statements but also about the behaviours, values, and everyday interactions that define a workplace. Even the best strategies can fall apart if the culture does not support them. A strong organisational culture fosters engagement, innovation, and high performance, while a toxic one can lead to low morale, high turnover, and stagnation.

They also discussed what it takes to build a thriving workplace culture. From establishing clear values to ensuring leaders model the right behaviours, they outlined key steps for creating an environment where both employees and businesses can succeed.

