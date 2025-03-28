Connect with us

How Organisational Culture Shapes Success: Insights from Lanre Olusola & Doyin Atewologun

Amapiano Vibes Only! Ten Hits to Get Your Weekend Started

Joé Dwèt Filé’s "4 Kampé" Remix with Burna Boy Is the Link-Up We Didn’t Know We Needed

Bella Shmurda Cruises Through Love and Reflection in "Verily" Video

Burna Boy’s International Collaborations Go Just as Hard as His Solo Hits

From ‘Orange Is the New Black’ to ‘The Residence’: 5 Uzo Aduba’s Films You Can’t Miss

Lanre Olusola Explores Self-Discipline Through the Story of Joseph on the Be Transformed Podcast

"I Did It All in Heels": Bozoma Saint John’s Resume Leaves Jimmy Fallon Speechless

This Marble Cake Recipe from Terry’s Kitchen is Almost Too Easy

Rotimi’s “Questions” is Pure Romance & Vanessa Mdee Makes It Even Sweeter

Can a business truly succeed without the right culture? This was the focus of a recent episode of the Be Transformed Podcast, where Lanre Olusola sat down with Doyin Atewologun, a chartered organisational psychologist and global expert on leadership, diversity, and organisational culture. Their conversation explored The Role of Culture in Organisational Success, highlighting how a company’s culture can shape its growth and long-term impact.

Doyin explained that culture is not just about policies and mission statements but also about the behaviours, values, and everyday interactions that define a workplace. Even the best strategies can fall apart if the culture does not support them. A strong organisational culture fosters engagement, innovation, and high performance, while a toxic one can lead to low morale, high turnover, and stagnation.

They also discussed what it takes to build a thriving workplace culture. From establishing clear values to ensuring leaders model the right behaviours, they outlined key steps for creating an environment where both employees and businesses can succeed.

Watch below

