Ever Tried Bofrot? Here’s How to Make This Ghanaian Snack

2 hours ago

Have you ever heard of dry Bofrot or Toogbei? This Ghanaian snack is similar to Nigeria’s buns and is a street food favourite in Accra. According to Ghanaian food blogger Toms, it’s best enjoyed with a soft drink of your choice.

To prepare Bofrot, she starts by combining all-purpose flour, nutmeg, salt, sugar, and yeast in a bowl, mixing everything thoroughly before setting it aside. In another bowl, she cracks two eggs, separating the yolks from the whites—she explains that this keeps the Bofrot from turning yellow. She then adds milk, pineapple flavour, and water to the eggs and sets the mixture aside.

Next, she returns to the flour, adds melted butter, then pours in the egg mixture, stirring until a dough forms. She covers it and lets it rest for 30 minutes.

When the dough is ready, she kneads it on a flat surface. She also shares a useful tip: to check if the dough is perfect, turn it upside down, press it with a finger, and if it bounces back, it’s good to go.

Want to see how it all comes together? Watch below.

