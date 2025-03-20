Watch BamBam Sing for the Odogwus & Get Ready to Fall in Love Again!

The one and only Achalugo! The Achalugo to the one and only Odogwu, Odogwu Paranran. Yes, we’re talking about none other than BamBam, Bamike Olawunmi–Adenibuyan, who played Chioma in the hit blockbuster ‘Love in Every Word‘ on YouTube, starring alongside Uzor Arukwe.

If you thought Uzor Arukwe could sing (and oh, he did, serenading all the Achalugos out there with a romantic love song), wait until you hear BamBam. The lady can sing! She took on Keri Hilson’s ‘Knock You Down,’ dedicating it to all the Odogwus, and believe us when we say you’re about to fall in love all over again.

If Uzor Arukwe’s voice stole your heart on Tuesday, we’re warning you: guard it well, or you might just fall in love again, especially when you hear BamBam sing and make it to the very end of the film.

And that’s not all. We had an exclusive sit-down with BamBam, and our conversation is coming your way soon. Keep an eye out

