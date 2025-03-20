Connect with us

Watch BamBam Sing for the Odogwus & Get Ready to Fall in Love Again!

You’ve seen BamBam act, but have you heard her sing?

Published

30 mins ago

 on

Photo Credit: BamBam/Instagram

The one and only Achalugo! The Achalugo to the one and only Odogwu, Odogwu Paranran. Yes, we’re talking about none other than BamBam, Bamike OlawunmiAdenibuyan, who played Chioma in the hit blockbuster ‘Love in Every Word‘ on YouTube, starring alongside Uzor Arukwe.

If you thought Uzor Arukwe could sing (and oh, he did, serenading all the Achalugos out there with a romantic love song), wait until you hear BamBam. The lady can sing! She took on Keri Hilson’s ‘Knock You Down,’ dedicating it to all the Odogwus, and believe us when we say you’re about to fall in love all over again.

If Uzor Arukwe’s voice stole your heart on Tuesday, we’re warning you: guard it well, or you might just fall in love again, especially when you hear BamBam sing and make it to the very end of the film.

And that’s not all. We had an exclusive sit-down with BamBam, and our conversation is coming your way soon. Keep an eye out

For now, enjoy the song. Watch below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

