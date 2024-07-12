Connect with us

Angelique Kidjo Drops New Joyful Anthem "Sunlight To My Soul" feat. Soweto Gospel Choir

Africa’s premier diva, Angelique Kidjo has released a new single, “Sunlight To My Soul” featuring the renowned Soweto Gospel Choir.

True to its title, “Sunlight To My Soul” is an anthem of courage and optimism. The uplifting message is further amplified by a colourful music video brimming with joyful dance sequences and heartwarming connections.

Written and composed by legendary songwriter Diane Warren and produced by Afrobeats producer Shizzi, the song blends  African rhythms with the Soweto Gospel Choir’s captivating and inspirational voices.

Listen to “Sunlight To My Soul” below

Watch the music video:

