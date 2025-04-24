What I Saw at FEMUA in Côte d’Ivoire, a Festival of Music and Reform

A soft breeze blew inside the National Institute of Youth and Sports in Abidjan, suggesting rain. But it didn’t stop the music festival that was about to begin. The Festival des Musiques Urbaines d’Anoumabo (FEMUA) hadn’t started, but the music had. It was the best way to launch an annual music festival—trumpets sneering into your ears, drums pounding heavily, shaking the ground and chest, announcing with every note that the FEMUA festival was underway.

FEMUA is an annual international music festival launched by the Ivorian music group Magic System in 2008. The group, formed in 1996 and consisting of four musicians led by Salif Traoré, popularly known as A’salfo, who grew up in Anoumabo, is one of the most established music groups in Francophone Africa. In previous editions, Nigerian artists such as Yemi Alade and Flavour were invited. Each year, the festival attracts international attention for its efforts to raise awareness about key social issues. The 15th edition in 2023 was themed around food security and sustainable agriculture, while the 16th edition in 2024 focused on mental health.

Originally held in Anoumabo, a local town in Côte d’Ivoire where most members of Magic System, including A’salfo, were born, the festival spread across Abidjan in 2018. By 2019, it had officially moved to the city, drawing crowds of over 40,000 spectators.

Until 2018, Magic System self-funded the festival. As its impact grew, 1% of the budget was covered by the government, supported by the Ministry of Culture. Since 2019, however, the Ivorian government has directly supported the event. The 2019 edition was launched in the presence of Côte d’Ivoire’s First Lady, Dominique Ouattara. The 17th edition in 2025, held from April 15 to 20, was themed “Civics and Road Safety,” spotlighting one of the country’s leading causes of death.

As a Nigerian, where Afrobeats has its roots, attending FEMUA for the first time was a delightful eye-opener. The festival’s magnitude was reflected in the dignitaries present at the opening event: Vice President Tiémoko Meyliet Koné, Minister of Culture Françoise Remarck, Minister of Transport Amadou Koné, and an ensemble of delegates in traditional attire from the Republic of Guinea, the official partner country for this year’s edition.

I had always questioned how a music festival could serve as a tool for social reform. In many cases, the celebration of music often overshadows the festival’s intended message. But from the opening day, every speaker emphasised why FEMUA could be a vehicle for change, because it directly engages the youth, often the most affected demographic. Although the youth comprise approximately 36% of Côte d’Ivoire’s population, they were said to be responsible for the majority of road accidents in the country.

According to Minister Amadou Koné, “In Africa and Côte d’Ivoire, road accidents are the leading cause of death among people aged 5 to 29. Of the approximately 25,000 children born today, April 15, 2025, in Côte d’Ivoire, most who do not reach the age of 30 will die due to road accidents.”

He said the country recorded 864 road fatalities in 2012, and the number doubled by 2021. In 2024, “Over a thousand lives were lost on the roads due to accidents that could have been prevented with a simple act of civic responsibility, strict adherence to rules, and collective awareness,” he said.

In response, the Ivorian government took measures to reduce the numbers. With policy reimplementation and infrastructure development, fatalities decreased from 1,614 in 2022 to 1,234 in 2023—a 24% drop. The government also signed an agreement with FEMUA to implement the 2021–2025 National Road Safety Strategy and connect with the youth more directly.

These figures were still high on a global scale, but I was more curious about whether young people were truly being reached. The opening event did not feature many youth, but the following day’s panel session, titled Who Is to Blame?, focused squarely on youth involvement and road safety. The Minister of Transport was present to answer questions.

That session erased any doubts I had about FEMUA’s effectiveness. Citizens voiced their concerns directly to the minister, asking tough questions about corruption in the police force, misconduct in driving schools, decaying infrastructure, and weak enforcement of laws. This, I believe, is one key difference between Côte d’Ivoire and Nigeria.

In Côte d’Ivoire, citizens were able to address the government in person, right there at a festival. In Nigeria, it would take endless letters, follow-ups, and connections to access a government official. Whether or not the Ivorian government truly acts on these concerns, the first and most powerful difference is that they show up.

So, who is responsible for road accidents in Africa—the government or the citizens? The panellists pointed to many culprits: driving schools that issue licences without proper training, poorly maintained roads, outdated vehicles, reckless drivers and corrupt police officers more interested in bribes than road safety. I believe the ultimate responsibility lies with the government. Citizens fear the state, and with proper enforcement and consistent policy, the situation can be mitigated.

One major gap in the discussions, though, was technology. While Africa still struggles with basic infrastructure like reliable electricity, I believe governments can explore tech-driven approaches to road safety, whether through traffic monitoring systems, app-based licensing, or driver education platforms.

Beyond social awareness, FEMUA17 was also a cultural trade fair between Côte d’Ivoire and Guinea. We were treated to cultural performances by the Guinea delegates at the French Institute and introduced to traditional Ivorian meals like Acheke, Foutou and others. The nights of the festival were filled with music performances from Angelique Kidjo, Himra, Josey, Lil Jay, Kaaris, Tekana Zion, Enida Marta and Smarty, who all delivered electrifying performances.

“When I created FEMUA, one of my main goals was the social aspect and to spark change, but also to promote urban Ivorian music. Then we expanded to urban African music. We added science elements, FEMUA Kids, and the guest country segment,” A’salfo told me. “By FEMUA20, in about three years, we’re thinking of setting up FEMUA outside Ivorian borders. The goal is that the culture will continue to gather people and grow beyond politics. Every five years, we rethink our strategy.”

In a continent where causes of death like malaria and tuberculosis dominate public conversation, FEMUA has managed to spotlight the silent killers. And in doing so, it has proven that music isn’t just a form of entertainment; it’s a platform for accountability, dialogue and reform.