Will Smith's Role in "King Richard" Earns Him Best Actor at 2022 Critics Choice Awards

Published

5 hours ago

 on

The 27th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards took place on Sunday night, with a live broadcast on The CW and TBS to accompany the ceremony.

Will Smith and Ariana DeBose won big for best actor in “King Richard” and best supporting actress in “West Side Story,” respectively. The two actors were also the evening’s only black winners in any category.

The award for best picture went to Jane Campion‘s “The Power of the Dog.” The Netflix drama dominated the winners in the film categories, taking home four awards, including best director.

The event, which honours film and television productions chosen by critics and entertainment writers, was hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer.

See the full list of winners below:

Best drama series

“Evil” (Paramount+)
“For All Mankind” (Apple TV+)
“The Good Fight” (Paramount+)
“Pose” (FX)
“Squid Game” (Netflix)
“Succession” (HBO) *WINNER
“This Is Us” (NBC)
“Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

Best actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown — “This Is Us” (NBC)
Mike Colter — “Evil” (Paramount+)
Brian Cox — “Succession” (HBO)
Lee Jung-jae — “Squid Game” (Netflix) *WINNER
Billy Porter — “Pose” (FX)
Jeremy Strong — “Succession” (HBO)

Best actress in a drama series

Uzo Aduba — “In Treatment” (HBO)
Chiara Aurelia — “Cruel Summer” (Freeform)
Christine Baranski — “The Good Fight” (Paramount+)
Katja Herbers — “Evil” (Paramount+)
Melanie Lynskey — “Yellowjackets” (Showtime) *WINNER
MJ Rodriguez — “Pose” (FX)

Best supporting actor in a drama series

Nicholas Braun — “Succession” (HBO)
Billy Crudup — “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)
Kieran Culkin — “Succession” (HBO) *WINNER
Justin Hartley — “This Is Us” (NBC)
Matthew Macfadyen — “Succession” (HBO)
Mandy Patinkin — “The Good Fight” (Paramount+)

Best supporting actress in a drama series

Andrea Martin — “Evil” (Paramount+)
Audra McDonald — “The Good Fight” (Paramount+)
Christine Lahti — “Evil” (Paramount+)
J. Smith-Cameron — “Succession” (HBO)
Sarah Snook — “Succession” (HBO) *WINNER
Susan Kelechi Watson — “This Is Us” (NBC)

Best comedy series

“The Great” (Hulu)
“Hacks” (HBO Max)
“Insecure” (HBO)
“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
“The Other Two” (HBO Max)
“Reservation Dogs” (FX on Hulu)
“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+) *WINNER
“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Best actor in a comedy series

Iain Armitage — “Young Sheldon” (CBS)
Nicholas Hoult — “The Great” (Hulu)
Steve Martin — “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
Kayvan Novak — “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)
Martin Short — “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
Jason Sudeikis — “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+) *WINNER

Best actress in a comedy series

Elle Fanning — “The Great” (Hulu)
Renée Elise Goldsberry — “Girls5eva” (Peacock)
Selena Gomez — “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
Sandra Oh — “The Chair” (Netflix)
Issa Rae — “Insecure” (HBO)
Jean Smart — “Hacks” (HBO Max) *WINNER

Best supporting actor in a comedy series

Ncuti Gatwa — “Sex Education” (Netflix)
Brett Goldstein — “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+) *WINNER
Harvey Guillén — “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)
Brandon Scott Jones — “Ghosts” (CBS)
Ray Romano — “Made for Love” (HBO Max)
Bowen Yang — “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Best supporting actress in a comedy series

Hannah Einbinder — “Hacks” (HBO Max)
Kristin Chenoweth — “Schmigadoon!” (Apple TV+)
Molly Shannon — “The Other Two” (HBO Max)
Cecily Strong — “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
Josie Totah — “Saved By the Bell” (Peacock)
Hannah Waddingham — “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+) *WINNER

Best limited series

“Dopesick” (Hulu)
“Dr. Death” (Peacock)
“It’s a Sin” (HBO Max)
“Maid” (Netflix)
“Mare of Easttown” (HBO) *WINNER
“Midnight Mass” (Netflix)
“The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime Video)
“WandaVision” (Disney+)

Best actor in a limited series or movie made for television

Olly Alexander — “It’s a Sin” (HBO Max)
Paul Bettany — “WandaVision” (Disney+)
William Jackson Harper — “Love Life” (HBO Max)
Joshua Jackson — “Dr. Death” (Peacock)
Michael Keaton — “Dopesick” (Hulu) *WINNER
Hamish Linklater — “Midnight Mass” (Netflix)

Best actress in a limited series or movie made for television

Danielle Brooks — “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia” (Lifetime)
Cynthia Erivo — “Genius: Aretha” (National Geographic)
Thuso Mbedu — “The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime Video)
Elizabeth Olsen — “WandaVision” (Disney+)
Margaret Qualley — “Maid” (Netflix)
Kate Winslet — “Mare of Easttown” (HBO) *WINNER

Best supporting actor in a limited series or movie made for television

Murray Bartlett — “The White Lotus” (HBO) *WINNER
Zach Gilford — “Midnight Mass” (Netflix)
William Jackson Harper — “The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime Video)
Evan Peters — “Mare of Easttown” (HBO)
Christian Slater — “Dr. Death” (Peacock)
Courtney B. Vance — “Genius: Aretha” (National Geographic)

Best supporting actress in a limited series or movie made for television

Jennifer Coolidge — “The White Lotus” (HBO) *WINNER
Kaitlyn Dever — “Dopesick” (Hulu)
Kathryn Hahn — “WandaVision” (Disney+)
Melissa McCarthy — “Nine Perfect Strangers” (Hulu)
Julianne Nicholson — “Mare of Easttown” (HBO)
Jean Smart — “Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

Best foreign language series

“Acapulco” (Apple TV+)
“Call My Agent!” (Netflix)
“Lupin” (Netflix)
“Money Heist” (Netflix)
“Narcos: Mexico” (Netflix)
“Squid Game” (Netflix) *WINNER

Best Picture

“Belfast”
“CODA”
“Don’t Look Up”
“Dune”
“King Richard”
“Licorice Pizza”
“Nightmare Alley”
“The Power of the Dog” *WINNER
“tick, tick…Boom!”
“West Side Story”

Best actor

Nicolas Cage — “Pig”
Benedict Cumberbatch — “The Power of the Dog”
Peter Dinklage — “Cyrano”
Andrew Garfield — “tick, tick…Boom!”
Will Smith — “King Richard” *WINNER
Denzel Washington — “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Best actress

Jessica Chastain — “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” *WINNER
Olivia Colman — “The Lost Daughter”
Lady Gaga — “House of Gucci”
Alana Haim — “Licorice Pizza”
Nicole Kidman — “Being the Ricardos”
Kristen Stewart — “Spencer”

Best supporting actor

Jamie Dornan — “Belfast”
Ciarán Hinds — “Belfast”
Troy Kotsur — “CODA” *WINNER
Jared Leto — “House of Gucci”
J.K. Simmons — “Being the Ricardos”
Kodi Smit-McPhee — “The Power of the Dog”

Best supporting actress

Caitríona Balfe — “Belfast”
Ariana DeBose — “West Side Story” *WINNER
Ann Dowd — “Mass”
Kirsten Dunst — “The Power of the Dog”
Aunjanue Ellis — “King Richard”
Rita Moreno — “West Side Story”

Best young actor/actress

Jude Hill — “Belfast” *WINNER
Cooper Hoffman –” Licorice Pizza”
Emilia Jones — “CODA”
Woody Norman — “C’mon C’mon”
Saniyya Sidney — “King Richard”
Rachel Zegler — “West Side Story”

Best acting ensemble

“Belfast” *WINNER
“Don’t Look Up”
“The Harder They Fall”
“Licorice Pizza”
“The Power of the Dog”
“West Side Story”

Best director

Paul Thomas Anderson — “Licorice Pizza”
Kenneth Branagh — “Belfast”
Jane Campion — “The Power of the Dog” *WINNER
Guillermo del Toro — “Nightmare Alley”
Steven Spielberg — “West Side Story”
Denis Villeneuve — “Dune”

Best comedy

“Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar”
“Don’t Look Up”
“Free Guy”
“The French Dispatch”
“Licorice Pizza” *WINNER

Best animated feature

“Encanto”
“Flee”
“Luca”
“The Mitchells vs the Machines” *WINNER
“Raya and the Last Dragon”

See photos from the red carpet below:

Serena Williams

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams)

Halle Berry

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)

Nicole Byer

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Christian Siriano (@csiriano)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lisa Peña-Wong (@lpwnails)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jen Fregozo (@jenfregozo)

Daniele Lawson

Amber Ruffin

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rafael Nsar (@rafaelnsar)

Angelica Ross

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brandon HT (@brandon_yourstylist)

Taye Diggs & Apryl Jones

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MadameNoire (@madamenoire)

Ava DuVernay & Kaci Walfall

Ariana DeBose

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Por Ferni Moreno (@fernihood)

Sterling K. Brown

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TOM FORD (@tomford)

Susan Kelechi Watson

Danielle Brooks

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Danielle Brooks (@daniebb3)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Danielle Brooks (@daniebb3)

Jada Pinkett-Smith & Will Smith

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stars Reporter (@starsreporter)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by miriña (@lvastcms)

