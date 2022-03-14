Will Smith’s Role in “King Richard” Earns Him Best Actor at 2022 Critics Choice Awards

The 27th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards took place on Sunday night, with a live broadcast on The CW and TBS to accompany the ceremony.

Will Smith and Ariana DeBose won big for best actor in “King Richard” and best supporting actress in “West Side Story,” respectively. The two actors were also the evening’s only black winners in any category.

The award for best picture went to Jane Campion‘s “The Power of the Dog.” The Netflix drama dominated the winners in the film categories, taking home four awards, including best director.

The event, which honours film and television productions chosen by critics and entertainment writers, was hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer.

See the full list of winners below: