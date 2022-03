If you’re a fan of “The Real Housewives” you’ll love this. And if you’re not a fan? You’ll be excited about this.

This April, the Real Housewives of Lagos show is coming to your screens on Showmax and it promises to be exciting.

The show features Carolyna Hutchings, Iyabo Ojo, Chioma “Good Hair” Ikokwu, Toyin Lawani, Laura Ikeji Kanu and Mariam Adeyemi Timmer.