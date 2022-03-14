“Nigerian Idol” Season 7: Get to Know the Top 12 Contestants

The seventh season of Nigerian Idols premiered last month, hosted by IK Osakioduwa, with music stars Obi Asika, Simi, and D’banj acting as judges.

Instead of having to start with the top ten contestants, the organizers added two more to spice up the season.

The Top 12 competitors competed against hundreds of other hopefuls from throughout the country. Gerald, Abigail, Jordan, Itohan, Banty, David Operah, Zadok, Faith, Progress, Debby, Precious, and Joel triumphed after arduous tryouts and several difficult moments.

Here are the top 12 in no particular order:

Gerald

He is an artist and singer who was able to impress the Judges with his amazing musical ability, which helped him push ahead during his Solo Audition. Music, art, and travel are his keen interests. Out of all these, he has always known music was his true calling because he has always had the urge to sing almost anywhere and at any given chance.

Abigail

Her sonorous voice stood out right from the first stage of Auditions and carried her right to the end. She has always known she wants to be a singer right from childhood and luckily had the support of her parents.

Jordan

Jordan had the Judges amazed by his vocal ability right from his first Audition and got a standing ovation at most of his subsequent performances at Theatre Week. Jordan knew he wanted to be a singer because it is the only way he finds true expression of who he is.

Itohan

Itohan wowed the Judges with her proficiency at playing the keyboard while singing at the same time. Her singing ability was almost unquestionable right from the Auditions. She is looking forward to the euphoria of performing in front of her fans and everyone who has supported her.

Banty

She surprised the Judges with her soulful voice which they didn’t see coming and continued to give superb performances back to back. She started singing when she was 8-years-old and has performed mainly at church since then.

David Operah

David Operah pulled out all the stops as a performer at every stage of the Auditions and Theatre Week and his voice mixed with an unmissable swagger became a winning combination. David started singing at the age of eight. He performs at weddings, birthdays, as well as corporate events.

Zadok

Zadok’s unique tone and powerful timbre made him one to look out for right from the Auditions and he definitely made sure to use his abilities to get to the top. Entertainer and businessman Zadok started singing a few years back and do that everywhere.

Faith

She had come to the Auditions with the main aim of getting a glimpse of Simi, but she ended up doing more than that and ultimately snagged a spot in the Top 12. She started singing in her church choir in 2016 and decided it was the path for her because she finds so much happiness in music.

Progress

Progress’ range stood out amongst many of his peers and that vocal dexterity carried him through the Auditions, then Theatre Week, and then straight to the Nigerian Idol Top 12. After going to a musical competition at the age of 16, Progress knew instantly that he wanted to be a singer.

Debby

She couldn’t believe she was on TV during her Audition, but it seems she is going to be on screen a bit longer because her talent took her through all the rounds of Auditions and straight to the Top 12. Debby keeps her passion for music alive by constantly performing on social media, church, and lounges.

Precious

Precious’ tone was a delight to hear at the Auditions and it definitely helped the Judges in making the tough decision of placing her in the Nigerian Idol Top 12. She was sure her calling was music at the age of 16, and has since then performed at weddings, birthdays and concerts.

Joel

He came for the Auditions with the aim of making his late father proud and this he achieved as he battled through all the rounds to earn a spot in the Nigerian Idol Top 12. His interest in music has led him to perform at church, school, events and anywhere the opportunity presents itself.