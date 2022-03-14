Trailer: Blossom Chukwujekwu & Teniola Aladese feature in the film adaptation of Laju Iren’s novel “Loving Amanda”

Connect with us

Featuring Blossom Chukwujekwu, Teniola Aladese, Chinonso Arubayi, and Adesunmbo Adeoye, author and film producer Laju Iren is bringing her heartfelt romantic novel “Loving Amanda” to the big screen.

“Loving Amanda” is a Christian romance novel about the main character, Amanda, an orphan who made poor judgments because she had no one to advise and correct her, leaving her vulnerable to the sins of men. She somehow comes into contact with Goch, a man of God who is instrumental in her recovery journey.

Speaking of the forthcoming screen adaptation, award-winning director (“Ghost and The Tout Too“) Michael “Ama Psalmist” Akinrogunde, who directs this film, revealed in a press release that, “it was such a mind-blowing experience working with such a talented cast and crew to translate this heart-warming story from print to screen. The story and passion behind the execution of the project provided me with moments of self-reflection and learning. I truly believe that viewers will not only find Loving Amanda entertaining but that this beautiful film will also resonate very strongly with them, as it did with me. “

The film executive produced by Laju and Emmanuel Iren will premiere between April 15-18, 2022.

Watch the trailer below:

