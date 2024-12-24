Sir Dee & Chloe Get Cosy Sharing Their Christmas Stories on “My Favourite Christmas Memory”

Reality TV star Atteh Daniel, also known as Sir Dee, and his wife, Chloe, were on the second episode of “My Favourite Christmas Memory with Tope” with Tope Olowoniyan to share their favourite Christmas memories, how they celebrate the season together, and what makes it so special for them.

Chloe shared that one of her favourite Christmas memories is spending time with her brothers. Having them around for the holidays always made the season feel extra special for her.

For Sir Dee, one of his most memorable Christmases involved a heartfelt gesture – he went to deliver food to a neighbour, which is a common Nigerian tradition during Christmas. To his surprise, the neighbour gave him 50,000 Naira in return, a kind and unexpected gift that made the moment even more special, and he says he won’t ever forget it.

When it comes to their ideal Christmas meals, Sir Dee says he’s all about pounded yam with egusi soup, chicken, fried rice, and jollof rice, while Chloe’s includes lamb, roasted potatoes, and vegetables.

As a newly married couple, Chloe and Sir Dee are looking forward to celebrating their first Christmas together. They’re considering starting a fun tradition – a Christmas-themed photo shoot with matching pyjamas for them and their puppy.

Chloe also shared When Tope asked Chloe about the Nigerian tradition where most parents buy new clothes for their kids at Christmas, she admitted she didn’t experience it. However, she did get Christmas gifts, which made the holiday season feel just as special.

Sir Dee also shared his mantra for the year 2025:

Build wealth, I just want to be able to build generational wealth in the sense that not necessarily that I make billions right now now but I create structures that has the potentials to make said billions.

Click play to listen to their full conversation with Tope below: