Connect with us

Movies Movies & TV

Comfort Booth’s Debut Film "The Hotel Room" Starring Ibrahim Suleiman & Tope Olowoniyan to Premiere at AFRIFF

Movies Movies & TV News Promotions

Celebrating Nigeria’s 64th Independence: Netflix Reveals Exciting 2024 Lineup with Play Network’s Hijack 93

Events Movies News Nollywood Promotions

A Night of Glamour and Cinema: Farmer’s Bride Premieres in Style

Movies Movies & TV Promotions

Farmer's Bride Breaks Records as the Highest-Grossing FilmOne Original

Movies Movies & TV Scoop

Idris Elba Takes on Okonkwo in "Things Fall Apart" Adaptation, with David Oyelowo as Executive Producer

Movies Movies & TV News Nollywood Promotions

Basketmouth and MizVick Set to Release Feature Film 'A Ghetto Love Story' This November

Movies Style

Follow Natse Jemide's Lead Role Premiere on @BellaNaijaStyle’s Instagram Stories

Movies Movies & TV

Thembinkosi Mthembu & Tshedza Pictures Lead SAFTAs 2024 Nominations | See Full List

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

5 Nollywood Movies That Prove #HerMoneyHerPower is No Joke

Movies Movies & TV News Nollywood Promotions

From the Makers of ADIRE, Film One Studios Presents Farmer’s Bride, Launching September 27th

Movies

Comfort Booth’s Debut Film “The Hotel Room” Starring Ibrahim Suleiman & Tope Olowoniyan to Premiere at AFRIFF

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Writer, lawyer and Reality TV star Comfort Booth, known for her role on the popular reality show “The Real Housewives of Abuja,” is stepping into the world of filmmaking with a Nollywood debut of her short film “The Hotel Room.” The film will premiere at the 2024 Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF).

Inspired by Comfort’s own collection of short stories titled “Human Nature,” “The Hotel Room” is a thought-provoking drama that explores the intricacies of human relationships, betrayal, and hidden truths.

“The Hotel Room” is scripted by Abdul Tijani-Ahmed and produced by filmmaker Judith Audu, with Comfort Booth and Adebowale Adeyemo serving as executive producers. The cast features Tope Olowoniyan and Ibrahim Suleiman, while Uyoyou Adia takes the directorial reins and Lucas Oluwole oversees cinematography.

“I’m thrilled to bring ‘The Hotel Room’ to life with such a talented team,” said Comfort. “This experience has been transformative, and I’m eager to share this captivating story with audiences at AFRIFF. Nollywood’s energy and passion are infectious, and I’m honored to be part of this vibrant industry.”

‘The Hotel Room’ tells the haunting tale of a woman’s journey to the afterlife, driven by her desire for revenge against her abusive husband. The film’s producer, Judith Audu says, “The hotel room is one of those productions that you don’t see coming and I must say I am glad I got the opportunity to be part of it”.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php