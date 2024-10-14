Comfort Booth’s Debut Film “The Hotel Room” Starring Ibrahim Suleiman & Tope Olowoniyan to Premiere at AFRIFF

Writer, lawyer and Reality TV star Comfort Booth, known for her role on the popular reality show “The Real Housewives of Abuja,” is stepping into the world of filmmaking with a Nollywood debut of her short film “The Hotel Room.” The film will premiere at the 2024 Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF).

Inspired by Comfort’s own collection of short stories titled “Human Nature,” “The Hotel Room” is a thought-provoking drama that explores the intricacies of human relationships, betrayal, and hidden truths.

“The Hotel Room” is scripted by Abdul Tijani-Ahmed and produced by filmmaker Judith Audu, with Comfort Booth and Adebowale Adeyemo serving as executive producers. The cast features Tope Olowoniyan and Ibrahim Suleiman, while Uyoyou Adia takes the directorial reins and Lucas Oluwole oversees cinematography.

“I’m thrilled to bring ‘The Hotel Room’ to life with such a talented team,” said Comfort. “This experience has been transformative, and I’m eager to share this captivating story with audiences at AFRIFF. Nollywood’s energy and passion are infectious, and I’m honored to be part of this vibrant industry.”

‘The Hotel Room’ tells the haunting tale of a woman’s journey to the afterlife, driven by her desire for revenge against her abusive husband. The film’s producer, Judith Audu says, “The hotel room is one of those productions that you don’t see coming and I must say I am glad I got the opportunity to be part of it”.