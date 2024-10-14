Connect with us

Kunle Afolayan's New Film "Recall" Starring Sharon Ooja Set to Premiere at AFRIFF

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Recall” a new film from acclaimed director Kunle Afolayan, is set to make its debut at the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) on November 7th. This psychological thriller unfolds against the vibrant backdrop of Lagos, taking viewers on an emotional journey with Goke and Anita as their seemingly perfect love story spirals into an unexpected and mysterious narrative.

The details of the cast have yet to be revealed, but the director confirmed that it is led by Sharon Ooja.

Sharing her excitement about the film’s premiere alongside its poster, Sharon said,

“This movie is truly dear to my heart as I gave it something … I remember reading the script and I was so shocked !!! And I had to ask people if things like this truly happen and I was so shocked to hear that it happens every single day..

This announcement marks Kunle Afolayan’s second film project reveal this year, following the exciting news that Netflix has officially renewed the hit series “Aníkúlápó” for a second season. Kunle also shared behind-the-scenes glimpses from the making of “Aníkúlápó,” with new cast memebers introduced for the season.

 

