See the Official Poster for “Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre” starring Layi Wasabi, Kunle Remi & Bimbo Ademoye

Acclaimed Nigerian filmmaker Kunle Afolayan has unveiled the official poster of his highly anticipated “Aníkúlápó” series, “Rise of the Spectre.”

Following the massive success of the 2022 Yoruba epic film “Aníkúlápó,” this four-part series is set to premiere on the global streaming platform, Netflix.

The upcoming series will be showcasing some familiar faces like Kunle Remi, Bimbo Ademoye, and Sola Sobowale, who are returning to reprise their iconic roles. However, the excitement doesn’t end there – a fantastic cast of newcomers that includes Gabriel Afolayan, Layi Wasabi, and Lateef Adedimeji are also joining the lineup.

Details surrounding the synopsis and release date for “Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre” have not yet been revealed. However, director Kunle Afolayan has promised that the film will have unexpected twists and turns, and redefine expectations of storytelling.