This Video of Enioluwa & Kate Henshaw Will Tug at Your Heartstrings | WATCH

This Video of Enioluwa & Kate Henshaw Will Tug at Your Heartstrings | WATCH

Enioluwa Adeoluwa teamed up with Kate Henshaw in this video to perform Johnny Drille‘s ‘Wait For Me‘ and Lagbaja‘s ‘Never Far Away‘.

The video tells the story of a young man leaving his mother to pursue opportunities in Lagos, evoking feelings of sadness and worry from the mother.

About the video, Enioluwa wrote, “Kate Henshaw and I made this to tell the story of everyone out there trying to make a name for themselves. They may not know our story, but may they know of our success. May God bless all of our hustle. Amen.”

Watch the beautiful video below:

