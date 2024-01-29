Enioluwa Adeoluwa Talks Career, Relationship and His Love for Food on ‘The Morning Brief’ | Watch

Nigerian popular influencer and digital content creator, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, was on Channels TV’s “The Morning Brief” today to discuss building a strong brand with content creation. During the show, he shared insights into his pursuit of a PhD, the reasons why he is endeared to many people on the internet, challenges and opportunities in digital content creation, and tips for upcoming content creators to maximise their earnings through brand deals and more. Of course, you know, the show isn’t complete if he didn’t talk about his love for food.

Hit the play button below to watch: