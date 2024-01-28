BN TV
9 Years of Marital Bliss… Laju Iren Shares Lessons Learned in Almost a Decade of Marriage
Filmmaker and author of “Dating Intelligently: A Common Sense Guide to Courtship,” Laju Iren has released a new vlog. In this episode, she shares the lessons she has learned over her nine years of marriage. She emphasizes the importance of putting God first, showing gratitude towards your partner when they make an effort, and tailoring the advice you receive to the unique circumstances of your marriage.
Watch the video below: