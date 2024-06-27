Mmesoma Victory Aguzue: Marriage Is Beyond Societal Expectations

In many parts of the world, marriage and childbirth are often considered as the ultimate milestones of adulthood, symbols of success and stability. However, it is also understood that life choices are frequently driven not by individual values and desires, but by the weight of societal expectations. Cultural norms and media portrayals continue to glorify these milestones, leading countless people to conform to these supposed standards without fully questioning their desires. There is a complex interplay between personal choices and cultural pressures, and many people embark on the paths of marriage and parenthood not out of genuine commitment, but because it’s what everyone else is doing.

Marriage and childbirth have been deeply ingrained in cultural traditions and societal structures throughout history. In many societies, marriage was less about romantic love and more about economic stability, political alliances, and social status. Similarly, having children was often essential for economic survival and lineage continuation. For example, in agrarian societies, large families were necessary to work the land and ensure the family’s livelihood. Although the reasons for marriage and childbirth have evolved over time, the societal pressure to conform remains strong. In many cultures, marriage and having children are still considered the norm and the key to a fulfilling life. This cultural backdrop often overshadows personal readiness and genuine desire, leading many individuals to follow these paths more out of obligation than true conviction.

Societal Pressures and Expectations

Family expectations play a significant role in the decision to marry and have children. From a young age, they are often bombarded with subtle and overt messages from parents and relatives about the importance of settling down and starting a family. These expectations are reinforced by community norms where deviations from the traditional path are sometimes met with suspicion or disapproval. Media also plays a crucial role in perpetuating these norms. Television shows, movies, and advertisements frequently depict marriage and parenthood as ultimate life goals, often glossing over the complexities and challenges involved. These portrayals create a powerful narrative that influences people’s perceptions and decisions. Meanwhile, peer pressure and social conformity can lead individuals to marry and have children simply because their friends and acquaintances are doing the same, creating a cycle of unexamined life choices.

Stories reveal a significant portion of people who entered into marriage or parenthood due to societal pressure rather than personal desire. While many conform to societal expectations, some are beginning to question these norms. The psychological effects of following societal norms without personal conviction can be profound. Couples may experience feelings of resentment, unfulfilment, and identity loss as they struggle to align their lives with expectations that do not resonate with their personal values. While those who challenge societal norms often encounter social ostracism and familial conflict, they gain a higher level of personal satisfaction and authenticity in their life choices.

One major issue with societal pressures is the tendency for people to marry for convenience rather than love. Some people, particularly men, may choose partners based not on mutual affection or attraction, but on perceived suitability for raising children and maintaining a stable household. This sometimes leads to emotionally distant marriages, where one or both partners seek emotional or physical fulfilment outside the marriage.

For example, it is not unusual to hear about men who marry women they believe will be good mothers and homemakers, only to pursue extramarital relationships with those they find more personally appealing or exciting. This double life creates a multitude of problems, including marital dissatisfaction, broken families, and emotional turmoil for all involved. These situations often arise from a societal focus on marriage as a means to an end, such as social status, financial stability, or offspring, rather than a partnership based on mutual respect and love.

I am glad to see a change in attitudes towards marriage and childbirth in modern society. People are increasingly choosing alternative lifestyles and family structures that better align with their personal beliefs and desires. The rise of single-parent families, child-free couples, and cohabitation without marriage reflects a broader acceptance of diverse life paths. Also, the concept of fulfilment is being redefined. Many now prioritise personal growth, career achievements, and self-discovery over traditional milestones.

The decision to marry and have children should be based on personal values and desires rather than societal expectations. As cultural norms continue to evolve, individuals must reflect on their motivations and make choices that align with their true selves. Supporting others in their authentic life choices and promoting open conversations about the pressures of conformity can help create a more inclusive and understanding society. Ultimately, finding fulfilment comes from living a life true to one’s values and aspirations, free from the constraints of societal expectations.

***

Feature Image by Polina Tankilevitch for Pexels