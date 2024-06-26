Wunmi Adelusi: How Can Women Maintain Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti’s Legacy

While enjoying Sunday lunch, my husband and I decided to watch a movie with our smoky jollof rice. We chose “Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti (FRK)”, and I would be lying if I said I didn’t shed a tear. The biopic, produced by Bolanle Austen Peters, beautifully portrayed the life of Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, a remarkable woman who valiantly fought for women’s rights and social justice in the early 1900s.

I could relate to the causes that FRK supported. Sadly, even after over a hundred years, women are still disproportionately affected by discriminatory policies and lack of representation in leadership. Just like the King (Alake of Egba) who intentionally excluded women from his council to suppress their voices, today’s corporate environments often marginalize women, limiting their opportunities and impact. Representation is crucial. Without the active participation of women in leadership, young girls and women would never aspire to attain a leadership role. Meanwhile, as the movie illustrates, if we wait for opportunities to be handed to us, we may wait forever; women have to seize them. Many women are afraid to speak up or stand for their beliefs, fearing repercussions and societal judgements.

The 2023 Women in the Workplace study shows that women are as committed to their careers and as interested in promotions as men. However, this ambition is often stifled by workplace inequality and the indecision that forces many women to choose between career and family. Over a century after FRK fought for the rights of market women, we still battle discriminatory workplace policies that contradict the affirmative action slogans many organisations promote on celebratory days for women.

Women face a major obstacle in gaining power due to a lack of unity and a collective voice. Like FRK, who needed the support of women from Egba and nearby towns to bring about change, every woman needs to stand up and say #MeToo to end oppression. It’s often said that women can be their own worst enemies because sometimes we fail to support each other when facing challenges that may seem distant from our own experiences. However, just because we can’t personally relate to someone’s struggles doesn’t mean we shouldn’t speak up for them. Ignoring the struggles of others is equivalent to having no representation at all.

In the movie, we see how FRK mobilised women from all walks of life — married or unmarried, with children or without, educated or not, professionals or entrepreneurs. This unity birthed change. Today, some women in leadership positions fail to advocate for favourable policies for other women, believing that others should struggle just as they did. But just because it was difficult for you doesn’t mean it should be difficult for others.

It’s high time we came together as a force, rise, and fight. The few women in leadership positions must recognise this fight to inspire the coming generations. The struggle might not be for immediate personal benefit but to ensure that future generations of women don’t have to bear the same struggles. Imagine the number of girls who were inspired to go to school with FRK being the first girl to attend the Abeokuta Grammar School. The fight for women’s rights, fair representation, and supportive workplace policies is not about helping others; it’s about helping ourselves — our daughters, sisters and friends. Until we have a united voice that stands regardless of personal circumstances, we won’t see the needed change. What binds us together transcends marital status or motherhood; it is the shared experience of womanhood.

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti started her activism by fighting for market women, even though she was a settled, educated professional. She saw their struggle as her own. How many women in leadership today take on the plight of those whose experiences they can’t directly relate to? FRK understood that a fight against one woman is a fight against all women, and a win for one woman is a win for all.

The injustice against women in the workplace has become more sophisticated today, especially regarding unfriendly policies towards women, pregnant women, and nursing mothers. These policies exacerbate the dropout rates of highly qualified women. Each time I have gone on maternity leave, I am reminded that I am part of the 43% of highly qualified women with children who leave their careers for a period, as described in Sheryl Sandberg‘s book, Lean In. Women are seven times more likely than men to be out of the labour market due to caregiving commitments. This high dropout rate explains why fewer women make it to the C-suite.

A woman in leadership who stays silent on injustices affecting other women might as well have been replaced by a male. Therefore, I appeal to women across all strata, especially those in leadership positions, to stop pulling up the ladder you struggled to climb; leave it for others to use. Advocate for women-friendly workplace policies so that ambitious, family-oriented women can thrive and maximise their potential. Share your experiences with younger women. Hearing the stories of those who have navigated similar challenges can inspire others.

Not all of us will spearhead a movement like Funmilayo, but we can support women with resources, just like the Abeokuta women who donated food supplies during protests. We can use our thought leadership voices by writing or speaking about these issues. By uniting our voices and efforts, we can achieve the fair representation and equitable policies that Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti fought for. It’s time for us to carry on her inspiring legacy.