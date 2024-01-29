Zainab & Ibuanu Sealed Their Love In Marrakech With A Beautiful Destination Wedding!

Everything about destination weddings comes with a unique warmth and soothing feel. Today, we get to revel in the sweetness of it all, thanks to Zainab and Ibuanu.

The couple sealed their love in Marrakech with a beautiful destination wedding. The festivities commenced with a Moroccan desert-themed dinner party and what followed was their white wedding ceremony at Ksar CharBagh, where they exchanged their vows in the presence of their loved ones.

Zainab looked exceptionally beautiful in her custom Alonuko dress and Ibuanu was a super suave groom in his stylish tux. After the vow exchange, they proceeded to the reception and it was a burst of fun and happiness. Their special day was an intersection of love and beauty and we are so obsessed! Take in all the sweetness for yourself as you scroll. 😍

Enjoy their wedding photos below:

Here’s how Zainab and Ibuanu’s special day went:

Zainab and Ibuanu curated a three-day Moroccan-themed celebration of love for their guests at an exclusive villa in Marrakech, the same venue where Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre tied the knot in 2019. Despite the initial concerns sparked by the news of an earthquake hitting headlines a month before their highly anticipated ceremony, the couple persevered. Months of meticulous planning by La Jet Fête, assured them of their wedding location’s safety, providing reassurance to their guests flying in from around the world. The festivities commenced with a Moroccan desert-themed dinner party, treating guests to local delicacies and unique cultural entertainment that captivated everyone throughout the night.

The following day, the celebrations continued at Ksar CharBagh, where the couple prepared in exclusive suites. The exchange of vows, officiated by the groom’s brother and enriched with readings and prayers from close family members, was a touching highlight. Witnessing the bride walk down the aisle escorted by her brother was a poignant moment. The couple shared heartfelt personal vows, marking the occasion with joy as they savoured cocktails and a delightful dinner reception alongside their guests.

All set for the big day!

Did someone say, dapper groom?

Here for the love and beauty 😍







Can’t get enough of these lovebirds!





Zainab and Ibuanu also had a Morrocan-themed welcome dinner. Enjoy their photos below:

Credits

Bride @zay.ysf

Planner @lajetfete

Makeup @thequeenhadassah

Hair @moshbridal

Dress @alonuko_bridal

Videography @xwmedia

Location @ksarcharbagh