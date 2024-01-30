Connect with us

Come on a Beautiful Journey of Love With Violet and Kola's Pre-wedding Shoot!

In life, you come across certain people who complete you perfectly… people you can call your soulmate. Violet and Kola have found each other and are set for a perfect fairytale 😍

As you catch a glimpse of their sweet love through their pre-wedding shoot you will agree that they are meant to be! They look perfect in each frame and you need no soothsayer to tell how smitten they are. We are also obsessed with the vintage vibes from their shoot and how it speaks of the beauty of love that transcends time. Their photos have absolutely made our day and we bet It will make yours too!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot below:

             

Credits:

Bride@violetluxe
Creative direction and styling@ikwu.loveth
Hairstylist@Abbeymattheworks
Photography@HumphreyOminisan
Makeup@utyliciouz

