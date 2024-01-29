How iCON Billingsley Stood Out in Nigerian KAMSI-TCHARLES™ at Paris Haute Couture Week

iCON Billingsley, a beacon of sartorial brilliance, took the fashion scene by storm at the Schiaparelli haute couture ’24 show in Paris wearing a jungle print suit from Nigerian clothing brand KAMSI-TCHARLES™, which he tagged “Motherland Drip”.

iCON’s ensemble was a captivating ode to the wild, featuring various animal visages in monochrome — a daring approach to men’s fashion. The ensemble boasted impeccable tailoring as the blazer, pants and coat fitted nicely

He added some avant-garde charm with a made-in-NYC handcrafted hat from Gigi Burris Millinery and tied up the look with Givenchy boots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by iCON Billingsley. (@icontips)

“iCON’s superior sense of style and innate understanding of sartorial elegance have produced some of fashion’s most iconic editorial and red-carpet moments.

He has worked with a broad range of influential artists, actors & image-makers including Jhene Aiko, Tamar Braxton, Toni Braxton, Nicco Annan, Kelly Rowland, Tisha Campbell, Tank, Christina Milian, Faithe Herman & CHIKA to name a few.

His editorial clients include People Magazine, The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard Magazine, Rolling Out, Vogue Taiwan, Essence Magazine, Ebony Magazine, and Honey Magazine. He has also lent his talents to advertising campaigns for Delta, Zac Posen, Disney and BEATS by Dre.”

This time he stars alongside the luminous Mrs Savannah James in an off-shoulder velvet pantsuit paired with a side-part blonde bob and statement earrings. iCON curated an ensemble that spoke volumes about his innate style prowess and yet again reminded us that beyond just being a successful young star, he creates magic with his wardrobe taste.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by iCON Billingsley. (@icontips)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @mrs_savannahrj

CREDITS

iCON’s LOOK

Suit: @kamsitcharles

Boots: @givenchy

Hat: @schiaparelli | @gigiburris

SAVANNAH’S LOOK

Hair: @iamhairbyhe

MUA: @gorgeouslygritty | @patmcgrathreal

Photos: @lohvnn_gsd | @theedavidd

Video: @jonathanjacobs_ | @sametgorgozfilms

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!