For Her Debut at Paris Haute Couture Week, Temi Otedola Showed Out in Luxe Pieces You Must See

Nigerian actress and style star, Temi Otedola, gave all eyes a fancy treat at her first Paris Haute Couture Week experience this year, living a fashion girl’s dream from Tamara Ralph to Fendi‘s star-studded show.

In recent times, Temi’s back-to-back slay has left quite an impression on the fashion scene. From gracing Burberry‘s SS24 runway show at London Fashion Week in coordinating pieces with Gabrielle Union to accompanying her Afrobeats star hubby to the recent British Fashion Awards in a classy style, this trailblazer is not relenting on paving her path to iconic style status.

In Paris, she unravelled new dimensions of her elegance, showcasing her superb taste in high fashion and vintage style from one haute couture show to another. As expected, BellaNaija Style has reviewed her PFW style portfolio and we have curated below the thrills and glam that deserve your attention. So, let’s explore them together:

Show Day 1

Vintage Aesthetics: Temi kicked off her haute couture viewing with the Tamara Ralph show, wearing top-toe Casablanca, styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray. She donned the Astrakhan short suit jacket with Casablanca’s signature gold-rimmed button detailing and a pleated short skirt. Paired with kitten pumps, she rocked the all-black outfit with flawless minimal makeup by Kenneth Soh and a pretty updo with side bangs by Rio Sreedharan.

See photos captured by the amazing Hollie Molloy below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Temiloluwa Otedola (@temiotedola)

For the Giambattista Valli haute couture show, Temi switched into a white cropped blazer and black satin shorts from the brand, paired with embellished sandals

I got to play makeup on the lovely @temiotedola for the @giambattistavalliparis Haute Couture show in Paris. I wanted to amp up Temi’s lovely eyes with a contoured smoky paired with gorgeous iridescence of @violette_fr Yeux Paint Liquid Shadow in Scarabée d’Or. — Kenneth Soh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenneth Soh (@kennethsohmakeup)

Show Day 2

Wearing a gorgeous Markarian dress, the heiress rocked a glowy snatched face by Bernicia Boateng and a bouquet in a back bun styled by James Catalano to the MISS SOHEE show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bernicia Boateng (@berniciaboateng)

Temi had a light makeup refresh and outfit switch into a monochrome bow-embellished look from Viktor&Rolf featuring a cropped jacket with a spread collar, split cuffs and a matching mini skirt for the brand’s haute couture show

Show Day 3

It’s top-to-toe Fendi for the Fendi haute couture show: traced-heel boots, a caramel satin micro skirt, a fancy white shirt and a peekaboo top handle bag. She paired the sophisticated look with her hair skillfully let down into a lovely style by James Catalano and a dewy glam by Harold James. See photos by Sarah Ellen Treacher below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Temiloluwa Otedola (@temiotedola)

See more photos below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Temiloluwa Otedola (@temiotedola)

CREDITS

BellaStylista: @temiotedola

Outfit: @casablancabrand

Stylist: @rebeccacorbinmurray

Hairstylists: @rio_hair, @jamescatalanohair

Makeup Artists: @kennethsohmakeup via @thewallgroup, @berniciaboateng, @harold_james

Photographers: @byholliem, @sarahellentreacher

cc: @wearesavi

