Connect with us

Beauty Events Style

For Her Debut at Paris Haute Couture Week, Temi Otedola Showed Out in Luxe Pieces You Must See

Beauty BN TV Inspired News Style

LEGACY: 40 Megastars Cover British Vogue's Epic March Issue in Honour of Ghanaian Edward Enninful

Beauty BN TV Events Style Weddings

Unveiling the Exquisite Details of Veekee James' Civil Wedding Lewks with Oluwatosin Ogundadegbe | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Style

All The Must-See Looks From Fashionista Guests at Veekee James & Femi Atere's Traditional Wedding Ceremony

Beauty BN TV Events Music News Style

Tyla Made History in Custom Versace at the 66th Grammy Awards | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Events Music News Style

MAJOR: Fantasia's Grammy Homage to Tina Turner Outfit is from Nigerian Designer — Matopeda

Beauty BN TV Events Music News Style

Ayra Starr & Tyla Seen Posing in Synergy at YouTube's Afrobeats Pre-GRAMMYs Party

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Bonang Matheba was Pretty Sassy at the New 'Talk Your Worth' Podcast Launch by L'Oréal Paris

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Unveiling Vanessa Gyimah's Glamorous Slay at Sephora Collection’s Exclusive Launch Party | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Sabrina Elba Showed Out in Anatomical Pieces at Schiaparelli's Haute Couture Show in Paris

Beauty

For Her Debut at Paris Haute Couture Week, Temi Otedola Showed Out in Luxe Pieces You Must See

Avatar photo

Published

30 mins ago

 on

Nigerian actress and style star, Temi Otedola, gave all eyes a fancy treat at her first Paris Haute Couture Week experience this year, living a fashion girl’s dream from Tamara Ralph to Fendi‘s star-studded show.

Temi Otedola at the 2024 Paris Haute Couture Week

In recent times, Temi’s back-to-back slay has left quite an impression on the fashion scene. From gracing Burberry‘s SS24 runway show at London Fashion Week in coordinating pieces with Gabrielle Union to accompanying her Afrobeats star hubby to the recent British Fashion Awards in a classy style, this trailblazer is not relenting on paving her path to iconic style status.

In Paris, she unravelled new dimensions of her elegance, showcasing her superb taste in high fashion and vintage style from one haute couture show to another. As expected, BellaNaija Style has reviewed her PFW style portfolio and we have curated below the thrills and glam that deserve your attention. So, let’s explore them together:

Show Day 1

Vintage Aesthetics: Temi kicked off her haute couture viewing with the Tamara Ralph show, wearing top-toe Casablanca, styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray. She donned the Astrakhan short suit jacket with Casablanca’s signature gold-rimmed button detailing and a pleated short skirt. Paired with kitten pumps, she rocked the all-black outfit with flawless minimal makeup by Kenneth Soh and a pretty updo with side bangs by Rio Sreedharan.

See photos captured by the amazing Hollie Molloy below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Temiloluwa Otedola (@temiotedola)

For the Giambattista Valli haute couture show, Temi switched into a white cropped blazer and black satin shorts from the brand, paired with embellished sandals

Temi Otedola in Giambattista Valli at Paris Haute Couture Week 2024. Photo from Savi

I got to play makeup on the lovely @temiotedola for the @giambattistavalliparis Haute Couture show in Paris. I wanted to amp up Temi’s lovely eyes with a contoured smoky paired with gorgeous iridescence of @violette_fr Yeux Paint Liquid Shadow in Scarabée d’Or.

Kenneth Soh

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kenneth Soh (@kennethsohmakeup)

Temi Otedola with Haute Couture Designer Giambattista Valli at Paris Haute Couture Week 2024. Photo from Savi

Show Day 2

Wearing a gorgeous Markarian dress, the heiress rocked a glowy snatched face by Bernicia Boateng and a bouquet in a back bun styled by James Catalano to the MISS SOHEE show

Temi Otedola is off to the MISS SOHEE Haute Couture show in Paris

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bernicia Boateng (@berniciaboateng)

Temi had a light makeup refresh and outfit switch into a monochrome bow-embellished look from Viktor&Rolf featuring a cropped jacket with a spread collar, split cuffs and a matching mini skirt for the brand’s haute couture show

Temi Otedola in Viktor&Rolf at Paris Haute Couture Week 2024. Photo from Savi

Temi Otedola in Viktor&Rolf at Paris Haute Couture Week 2024

Show Day 3

It’s top-to-toe Fendi for the Fendi haute couture show: traced-heel boots, a caramel satin micro skirt, a fancy white shirt and a peekaboo top handle bag. She paired the sophisticated look with her hair skillfully let down into a lovely style by James Catalano and a dewy glam by Harold James. See photos by Sarah Ellen Treacher below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Temiloluwa Otedola (@temiotedola)

See more photos below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Temiloluwa Otedola (@temiotedola)

CREDITS

BellaStylista: @temiotedola
Outfit: @casablancabrand
Stylist: @rebeccacorbinmurray
Hairstylists: @rio_hair, @jamescatalanohair
Makeup Artists: @kennethsohmakeup via @thewallgroup, @berniciaboateng, @harold_james
Photographers: @byholliem, @sarahellentreacher
cc: @wearesavi

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

css.php