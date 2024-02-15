Fair Life Africa Foundation Delights Guests at its 2024 Valentine Luncheon

Fair Life Africa Foundation, a not-for-profit, non-governmental organisation mandated to empower people for a fairer life, has been hosting Valentine Brunches since it commenced its child sponsorship initiative, Disadvantage to Advantage, in 2014.

The first Valentine’s Brunch was held at their office in Gbara Lekki and was sponsored by Airtel Nigeria in 2015. Over the years, the tradition of hosting their children and inviting sponsors to meet with them has been kept up, and it has always been a beautiful affair.

This year, the organisation took it a step further, inviting members of the public, civil servants, and corporate giants, to come and be a part of the celebration of love and goodwill. This year’s Valentine Luncheon was tagged “an event to raise awareness and sponsorship for children in need, empowering them to achieve their potential”.

It was a grand affair at the Standard Alliance Event Hall, where many guests of the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Fair Life Africa Foundation, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor OON, congregated to support this laudable work.

Among them were: the distinguished, newly appointed Chairman of Delta State Universal Basic Education Board, Hon. Samuel Mariere, Prince Austin Enajome-Isire, Chief John Onojeharho, Elder Uba M. Donatus, Deacon Osaro Eguasa, Oluwagbenga Adedayo Bamimore, Arch. Olumide Olabode, Agnes Umoroko, Osah Obaro, Babatope Okusanya and Maria Michael Ogenyi, representing Ugo Okafor, the MD/CEO of Suntrust Oil, proud sponsors of this year’s luncheon.

Hon. Dipo Daramola was also in attendance, as a representative of the Honourable Commissioner for the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Hon. Ganiyu Olusegun Dawodu. He shared a passionate speech written by the Commissioner to encourage the efforts of the Foundation. Other notable personalities in attendance were Sam Adebayo, representing Arielle Ajibade, Fair Life Africa’s newly elected trustee, Chief Fadipe, the proprietress of Pinefield Schools Lekki, Musriq Adegbite, representing Damilola Emmanuel, the GM at Lagos State Waterways Authority, Pastor Shamal Emmanuel Adeolu-Olaiya, the lead pastor of Grace and Glory Tabernacle, Lekki, Pastor Ijeoma Adesanya, Funke Benson-Ajala, and Yemisi Wada, founder of Haven for the Nigerian Child, who gave the keynote speech, “Working Together for Lasting Impact.”

The four-hour event started with mocktails and small chops distributed to the guests and children as they arrived and settled in. Pastor Shamal said the opening prayer, followed by a welcome address by the Chairman, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor OON.

In his address, he celebrated his beautiful daughter, Ufuoma Emerhor, as the Visioneer behind Fair Life Africa Foundation, expressing his pride at all she has been able to accomplish through the charity and personally.

“Ufuoma, popularly known as Ufuomaee, is the renowned author of The Naive Wife Trilogy and The Marriage ABCs, which were launched together in a ceremony in August 2021. Copies of The Marriage ABCs were included as gifts for all the guests to take home with the belief that it would help many homes.”

34 children sponsored by the organisation, and their guardians, were present. Some could not make it because they were away at university or lived far away. Malik Kanabe, a beneficiary of The Spring Initiative, a novel initiative to help more people facing desperate challenges in the country, was also in attendance.

Ufuoma spoke about the various initiatives Fair Life Africa Foundation has run since its inception, starting with the Care Continuity Challenge Initiative, through which they worked with street children, reconciling them with their families after a short term of rehabilitation. She also spoke of their newest Big Brother Initiative, which addresses the needs of students in university, offering those bright and committed sponsorship to complete their studies. Ufuoma invited some sponsored children to come on the stage and give their testimonies, and it was an emotional experience for all. The children were so grateful.

Precious and Joy gave a short poem presentation about the Experience of the Nigerian Child, Chioma, another sponsored child, read a poem she wrote in appreciation of the Fair Life Africa Foundation, while four brothers, Olaitan, Sulaiman, Mustapha, and Ridwan, sponsored by Pinefield Schools since 2015, also spoke of their experience and gave testimonies.

Lunch was served with soft drinks and juices, as the guests were serenaded by a live band.

Chief Onojeharho wrapped up the programme by appreciating all the sponsors of the event, and their partners in raising awareness, The Nigeria Network of NGOs, Nairabox, and BellaNaija, as well as the amazing child sponsors that have enabled Fair Life Africa to continue this child sponsorship programme and have been sponsoring children since 2015.

Some notable child sponsors are Shiv Lila Polymers, Indian Golfers Foundation, Phillips Akindele & Co, Porter’s World Consult, Pinefield Schools, Oriki Group, and GlobalGiving. The Damilola Emmanuel family, who couldn’t make it, were represented. They sponsor two children with Fair Life Africa. Ijeoma Adesanya and Funke Benson-Ajala also sponsor children with Fair Life Africa and were in attendance.

“Fair Life Africa Foundation would like to use this avenue to say a very big thank you to everyone who contributed to the success of this event, either by sponsoring a child with us, donating towards the event, buying a ticket, raising awareness, and/or attending. We are especially grateful to Chukwuemeke Ndego, Orhue Imosemi, and Chioma Oparadike for all the hard work they put into planning and executing this event, and in general, as staff and volunteers of the organisation.” “We are deeply encouraged by all your support and motivated to keep up the good work. We look forward to getting more interest in our work and collaborating with more well-willed Nigerians to make a difference in our country and the world at large.” – Fair Life Africa Foundation

To learn more about their different initiatives and how to support their work, please visit their website.

For financial support, please contact them via email at [email protected] or send them a message on WhatsApp – 08058711125 / 08092832745.

