Spoonfuls of Love: Indulge in Sweet Moments at Cold Stone Creamery This Valentine’s Day

As Valentine’s Day is here, love is in the air, and what better way to celebrate than with something sweet and indulgent? Cold Stone Creamery believes that every moment shared with your loved ones should be cherished, and what better way to make memories than with treats from Cold Stone?

Whether you’re celebrating with a romantic partner, friends, or family, Cold Stone Creamery has something for everyone this Valentine’s Day. From signature ice cream creations to mouthwatering cakes, there’s no shortage of delicious options to indulge in.

Indulge yourself and your loved ones with the Valentine Cake. Take a slice and experience love, enjoying this sweetness for as low as N17,000. This offer is available at any Cold Stone store closest to you. Feeling lazy to go out? Hop on the official website to place your order online and have it delivered to your doorstep.

For those looking to treat their sweetheart to something truly special, savor another deal from the menu – The Bundle of Love. Imagine surprising your loved one with 2 Love it cups and a pack of cupcakes for as low as N10,000.

If you don’t have all week, you’ve got the whole weekend to treat your favorite person to a Valentine’s weekend. Show how much they mean to you in different ways with Cold Stone. Grab 2 Love It cups for as low as N4,000.

At Cold Stone Creamery, we believe that love is best celebrated with a spoon in hand and a smile on your face. So why not treat yourself and your loved ones to something truly special this Valentine’s Day? Visit your nearest Cold Stone Creamery location and indulge in sweet moments that you’ll cherish forever.

For more details on all deals and offerings, visit any Cold Stone store nearest to you or hop on the website to order online. Follow them on social media @coldstonecreameryng.

