Showmax and Eat N’ Go Africa Partner to Offer Exclusive Domino’s Pizza & Entertainment Bundles

L-R: Uchenna Michael, Senior Manager, Partnerships, Showmax Nigeria, Ademilola Odunubi, Managing Director, Eat N’ Go Africa Ltd, Arinola Shobande, Head of Marketing, Showmax Nigeria, Olumide Aniyikaiye, Group CMO, Eat N’ Go Africa Ltd at the press briefing to unveil the Showmax and Domino’s partnership in Lagos recently.

Showmax, one of the leading streaming services in Africa, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Eat N’ Go Africa, the master franchisee of Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery, and Pinkberry Gourmet Yogurt in Nigeria. This partnership allows customers to enjoy their favorite Domino’s pizza along with great entertainment, including live Premier League football on Showmax.

Starting Monday, 19 August 2024, customers who purchase the Domino’s Chairman Max Deal (any Chairman Premium pizza) for N19,300 will receive a one-month Showmax Entertainment (all devices) and Showmax Premier League Mobile voucher.

The Domino’s Large Max Deal (any Large Premium pizza) for N13,300 will come with a one-month Showmax Entertainment (all devices) voucher, while the Domino’s Medium Max Deal (any Medium Favourite pizza) will include a Showmax Entertainment Mobile voucher for N9,100.

Customers who purchase these bundle offers can redeem their Showmax subscription instantly in the stores, ensuring a seamless experience across all Showmax-enabled devices.

“As a brand that prioritises customer satisfaction, this partnership is a perfect blend of what Nigerians love – great entertainment and tasty food. We are excited to offer our customers the best of both worlds with this exclusive bundle, making it easier for them to stay entertained and streaming while enjoying their favourite Domino’s pizza,” said Tope Oshunkeye, Executive Head of Marketing, West Africa, MultiChoice.

“We are excited to partner with Showmax to elevate the Domino’s Pizza customer experience,” Olumide Aniyikaiye, Group Chief Marketing Officer, Eat N’ Go Africa, stated.

“Through this partnership, we are offering an enhanced dining experience to our customers with our crave-worthy pizza paired with easy access to their favourite shows on Showmax, perfect for any time of day. This collaboration exemplifies our dedication to delivering exceptional value and achieving ultimate customer satisfaction.”

In August, Showmax is one of the ultimate destinations for both international and local entertainment, including Season 9 of BBNaija and the exclusive talk show The Buzz.

Fans of international series can binge all two seasons of House of the Dragon, Industry Season 3, and Bel-Air Season 3, which is premiering first on Showmax. On Showmax Premier League, customers can livestream all 380 matches of the new Premier League season on mobile.

For more information on this partnership and to find the nearest Domino’s Pizza store offering this bundle, visit www.dominos.ng.

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com

