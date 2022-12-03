Connect with us

News Promotions

Cold Stone '12 Days of Christmas Special' is Packed with deals | Here's all you need to know

Events News Promotions

Moët & Chandon Heralds the Festive Season with the Vibrant Effervescence of Champagne & the Sparkle of Light

News

Highlights of the Women of Wakanda Summit hosted by Cinergy Entertainment & Sanicle

Events News

16 Days Of Activism: WARIF is Raising Awareness on Women’s Rights & You Can be a Part of It

Events News Promotions

Inside the First Bournvita Biscuit Launch by Cadbury Nigeria

Events Music News Promotions

Tickets to the Campari Passion Project Live are now Available | Get Yours Here

News Weddings

Faizah and Charles Reconnected on Snapchat 3 Years After They Met - See Their Pre-wedding Photos

Beauty News Promotions

Swarovski Nigeria unveil Sanchan Elegushi, Kim Oprah, Ify Okoye & Saskay as the New 'Sparkle Queens'

Events News Promotions

Hypo Toilet Cleaner Sensitized People on the Importance of Hygiene on World Toilet Day

Events News Promotions

9mobile and Nigeria Volunteers Network Partner to Host Winners of 17 Stories Fest

News

Cold Stone ’12 Days of Christmas Special’ is Packed with deals | Here’s all you need to know

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The Most Wonderful time of the year is here with so many exciting offers and Cold Stone Creamery is starting a ‘first 12 days of Christmas special’.

You get to enjoy different awesome affordable deals for the first 12 days in December.

Here are some of the amazing deals:

Enjoy a 50% Price Slash on ‘Love it & Gotta have it’ cup sizes when you place your order online via their website or via the Cold Stone App all through the month of December.

That’s not all, there are more delightful creamy deals.

Have more fun with family and friends this season. In the spirit of giving, relish the feeling of Cold Stone’s New ‘Lotus Cheesecake’ made with delicious, sweet cream ice cream, lotus & cheesecake flavour.

To get full access to ’12 days Christmas offers’ on the go by visiting the website to place your order or locate a store near you with the ‘red and white sign boldly written COLD STONE’ to enjoy the best of the instore experience or you can download the app on any Android or IOS device and simply place an order. 

So enjoy the true taste of Christmas with all your loved ones over yummy cups of Cold Stone ice cream. 

Stay informed on more deals and offers by following Coldstone Creamery on their social media platforms; Instagram,  Facebook and Twitter.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New year in Advance!

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Dennis Isong: Why You Should Invest in Properties Close to the Airport

Tola Oladiji: Never Resort to Plagiarism When Writing a Research Paper

Scared of Debit Alerts? Here’s How to Deal With the Fear of Spending Money 

No Money? No Problem! Here’s How to Have a Detty December the Sapa Way

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: Sometimes, You Don’t Have to Be Strong
css.php