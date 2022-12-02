Stanbic IBTC to Launch the Fuze Talent Hunt | Here’s how to be a part of it



Download the Stanbic IBTC event app here to register to be a part of the Stanbic Fuze Talent Hunt.

————

Are you a musician, dancer, fashion designer or techie looking for an opportunity to showcase your talent? Do you have what it takes to be one of the few who get a slice of 32MNaira???

Great news, The Fuze Talent Show is an opportunity for you to showcase your talents and possibly gain recognition, access to mentorship and/or seed funding. Featured categories are Music, Dance, Fashion and Tech/Innovation.

How to Apply

FUZE is open to all Nigerians between the ages 18 and 35 years. To participate, simply download the Stanbic IBTC Events App here to register and upload an audition video.

Terms and conditions apply.

Prizes

Winners will be selected from each category in a physical finale event taking place on the 21st of December 2022 with cash prizes totalling 32 Million Naira

More information on the event can be accessed at www.stanbicibtc.com.

Closing Date

4th December 2022

Sponsored Content