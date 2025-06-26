Konga103.7FM Sparks an Industry Buzz at MIPAN with its Fresh Media Innovation | Get the scoop



In a move to bridge the gap between modern commerce and media innovation, Konga Communications, owners of Konga103.7FM and Konga TV, on Tuesday, June 24, hosted an exclusive stakeholder session with members of the Media Independent Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MIPAN) in Lagos.

The high-level engagement brought together top media buyers, advertising executives, and communication strategists for an intimate, future-facing dialogue centered on the evolving relationship between content, commerce, and consumer connection.

Held in a relaxed yet purposeful atmosphere, the event created space for critical thinking around the limitations of traditional media metrics. Participants were urged to move beyond the outdated emphasis on reach alone and instead interrogate impact, resonance, and value delivery as the true currency of modern media performance.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Host and Group Chairman of Zinox & Konga, Leo Stan Ekeh, expressed optimism about the evolving role of media in nation-building.

There is a new hope in Nigeria, he said. What KongaFM and KongaTV represent is an innovation in media. It’s also a bold call to national transformation. When you blend commerce, technology, and content with integrity, you create real impact and that is what we are committed to delivering.

Also speaking at the event, Ifeoma Ajumobi, Head of Konga Communication, said,

We’re not here to just do what’s always been done. Konga103.7FM is designed to be bold, fresh, and intentionally different. We’re creating relevant programming that entertains while also offering transactional value to listeners. It’s not just radio. It’s commerce in conversation.

The session offered attendees a closer look at Konga’s expanding media ecosystem. From Konga TV’s visually rich storytelling to multi-sector extensions like Konga Health, Konga Pay, and Konga Travel, the brand presented a compelling case for partnerships that go beyond airplay.

According to Ayo Jimi, Head of Konga TV,

What we’re doing is marrying visual and audio storytelling to deepen brand recall. Clients who work with us get more than a slot. They get synergy across platforms that influence real behavior.



Backing this with solid operational insight, Ahmed Jayeola, Head of Operations, highlighted the company’s commitment to accountability and performance.

With Konga.com being one of the most trafficked e-commerce platforms on the continent, advertisers working with Konga103.7FM tap into a thriving digital ecosystem with unmatched visibility, he stated. We don’t just promise impressions, we deliver impact.

Attendees from MIPAN used the Q&A segment to dive deeper into issues of audience targeting, content relevance, and media ROI. The honest, open exchange was lauded by participants, many of whom described the session as refreshing and progressive.

The transparency here is what sets Konga apart, said one participant. They’re not just selling media. They’re offering strategy, structure, and measurable solutions.

As the session wrapped, a mutual understanding emerged: in today’s saturated media landscape, the winners will be those who embrace collaboration, innovation, and purposeful disruption.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Konga103.7FM