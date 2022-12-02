The Naija Job: Femi Ogunsanwo & Tunde Leye reunite towards an upcoming Movie Project

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Author-Filmmaker Tunde Leye and Director Femi D. Ogunsanwo are reuniting for the production of an action thriller. The duo’s last project; a film adaptation of Tunde Leye’s viral blog series “Finding Hubby”, was described as delightful.

According to Femi Ogunsanwo, the director of the upcoming project with a working title of, “The Naija Job”, the film explores the Heist, Action & Crime genres set against the backdrop of big city politics.

The script was written by Dare Olaitan and based on a story by Femi D. Ogunsanwo, with Olaitan, Leye & Ogunsanwo all serving as Story editors.

“With an array of talented cast that includes Bimbo Manuel, Joselyn Dumas, Antar Laniyan, Baaj Adebule, Ade Laoye, Daniel K. Daniel, Omowunmi Dada, Teni Aladese, Frank Donga, Nonso Odogwu and a host of others, the cast and crew that we have put together are some of the best the African film industry has to offer”, Femi Ogunsanwo says.

The film’s Executive Producers are Adedayo Amzat, Tunde Leye and Femi D. Ogunsanwo. Cinematography is by UK-based DoP (Charlie) Charles Oleghe.

