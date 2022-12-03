Exclusive Nightlife & More! Here’s how the Launch of De Chandelier went down

The city that buzzes non-stop with endless experiences, dazzled guests at the official opening of “De Chandelier” a premium upscale nightclub on Thursday, November 24th 2022.

A quintessential space located in the heart of Victoria Island (234B Adeola Odeku St Lagos) is known for its unique synchronized light display with a chandelier that drops at the center of the club with over 200 crystals. The Classy and Opulent nightclub is a melting pot that gathers the finest individuals from various works of life including the growing wealth and power of the highest echelons of the city from CEOs, business moguls, and the big players under one roof for possibly the best nights in Lagos that nobody outside its walls will ever know about.

Guests were treated to the most unforgettable experience from dance performances, world-class music, pyrotechnic lights display, spectacular bottle services, the best selection of champagnes, spirits, cognac, and the great service in nightlife Lagos.

The interactive night featured the finest DJs, Energetic hype men and a specially filtered guestlist conceptualized for Nigeria’s growing elite to see and be seen these include Nigerian celebrities such as Owner of Play empire – Bruno, Nigerian Former football player- Obafemi & Abigail Martins, Nigerian rapper/singer – Zlatan, Nigerian dancer/singer – Poco Lee, Lagos Socialite – Pretty Mike, just to name a few! The extraordinary infrastructure welcomed Lagosians to an unprecedented nightlife experience and a star-studded roster of electrifying music and dance performances.

For information and enquiries please contact Giselle Bejjani.

