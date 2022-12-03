Connect with us

Exclusive Nightlife & More! Here’s how the Launch of De Chandelier went down

Moët & Chandon Heralds the Festive Season with the Vibrant Effervescence of Champagne & the Sparkle of Light

Sip and Shots hosted their 4th Margarita Fest and it was Fun-filled | Here's what You Missed

The Naija Job: Femi Ogunsanwo & Tunde Leye reunite towards an upcoming Movie Project

#BNRSVP Events this December

Here is what you need to know about the Fashion Souk by Eventful coming to you this Weekend

The Fashion Souk hosted by Eventful is back this Weekend! | Here's what to expect

16 Days Of Activism: WARIF is Raising Awareness on Women’s Rights & You Can be a Part of It

Flour Mills of Nigeria Women Network holds Annual Conference in Lagos with Focus on 'Building Capacity for Success'

Inside the First Bournvita Biscuit Launch by Cadbury Nigeria

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The city that buzzes non-stop with endless experiences, dazzled guests at the official opening of “De Chandelier” a premium upscale nightclub on Thursday, November 24th 2022.

A quintessential space located in the heart of Victoria Island (234B Adeola Odeku St Lagos) is known for its unique synchronized light display with a chandelier that drops at the center of the club with over 200 crystals. The Classy and Opulent nightclub is a melting pot that gathers the finest individuals from various works of life including the growing wealth and power of the highest echelons of the city from CEOs, business moguls, and the big players under one roof for possibly the best nights in Lagos that nobody outside its walls will ever know about.

Guests were treated to the most unforgettable experience from dance performances, world-class music, pyrotechnic lights display, spectacular bottle services, the best selection of champagnes, spirits, cognac, and the great service in nightlife Lagos.

The interactive night featured the finest DJs, Energetic hype men and a specially filtered guestlist conceptualized for Nigeria’s growing elite to see and be seen these include Nigerian celebrities such as Owner of Play empire – Bruno, Nigerian Former football player- Obafemi & Abigail Martins, Nigerian rapper/singer – Zlatan, Nigerian dancer/singer – Poco Lee, Lagos Socialite – Pretty Mike, just to name a few! The extraordinary infrastructure welcomed Lagosians to an unprecedented nightlife experience and a star-studded roster of electrifying music and dance performances.

For information and enquiries please contact Giselle Bejjani.

 

Sponsored Content

