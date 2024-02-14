Honouring Excellence: The Nollywood 100 Set to Shine a Spotlight on Industry Trailblazers

“The Nollywood 100,” a YNaija initiative in partnership with EbonyLife, is a celebration of the triumphs of the Nigerian film industry. On February 15th, 2024, The Nollywood 100 will pay tribute to the people who made a remarkable impact on the industry in the past year.

The Nollywood 100 celebrates creativity, innovation, and resilience within the industry. It continues a 10-year tradition at YNaija of spotlighting and amplifying the contributions of Nigerians from all major industries through qualitative lists that recognize individuals’ contributions in the year prior.

As Nigeria’s cinematic landscape continues to evolve, “The Nollywood 100” recognizes those who have paved the way for future generations of filmmakers. It also amplifies the voices and talents of emerging stars and fresh entrants to the industry.

Speaking on the importance of the partnership with EbonyLife, one of the continent’s leaders in film and media, Biola Olalere, the CEO of YNaija said,

Our partnership with EbonyLife further strengthens the relationship between the media and film industries in Nigeria. I am excited for this year’s gala, and the opportunities it will make possible for many young and emerging Nollywood talent.

The Nollywood 100 will be an evening of inspiration, celebrating the rich tapestry of stories that define Nollywood. Join them as they pay homage to the visionaries, trailblazers, and trendsetters who continue to shape the dynamic landscape of Nigerian cinema. It’s a toast to the past, present, and future of Nollywood.

