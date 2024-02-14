Movies
Zambian Animated Series Supa Team 4 Receives Nomination For Best International Series In British Animation Awards
The finalists for the British Animation Awards 2024 have been announced, and ‘Supa Team 4′ has secured a nomination for Best International Series in the BAA (British Animation Awards).
‘Supa Team 4‘ is a Zambian animated television series and the first original African animated series on the streaming platform, Netflix. It was created and co-executive-produced by Malenga Mulendema, and directed by David Osborne.
All winners will be announced at the BAA ceremony on Thursday, 7th March 2024 in London.