Zambian Animated Series Supa Team 4 Receives Nomination For Best International Series In British Animation Awards

The finalists for the British Animation Awards 2024 have been announced, and ‘Supa Team 4′ has secured a nomination for Best International Series in the BAA (British Animation Awards).

‘Supa Team 4‘ is a Zambian animated television series and the first original African animated series on the streaming platform, Netflix. It was created and co-executive-produced by Malenga Mulendema, and directed by David Osborne.

The British Animation Awards recognizes outstanding achievements in UK animation across diverse categories. This biennial event brings together notable figures from the industry to celebrate their craft.

All winners will be announced at the BAA ceremony on Thursday, 7th March 2024 in London.