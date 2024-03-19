Global Networking and Career Transformation: E.A.T.O.W’s Impact on the Makeup Industry

On November 30th, 2023, the beauty industry in Nigeria witnessed the inaugural Makeup Awards by E.A.T.O.W, where makeup artists from Africa, particularly Nigeria, gained global recognition for their outstanding work. The event, sponsored by EbonyLife Place and GH Mumm, among other notable brands, brought together industry leaders, emphasizing the platform’s commitment to excellence.

The event recognized some of the most talented and dedicated professionals in the makeup industry with outstanding track records across various categories. Winners included:

Best Freelance Makeup Artist Award: Bebe Omagbemi (Nigeria)

(Nigeria) Best Bridal Makeup Artist Award: Nancy Blaq (Ghana)

(Ghana) Best Celebrity Makeup Artist Award: Joy Adenuga (United Kingdom)

(United Kingdom) Best Makeup Product(s) Award: Stephanie Mudikongo (Ghana)

(Ghana) Best Makeup Tech Business Award: Valerie Lawson (Ghana)

(Ghana) Best Outstanding Makeup Business Award: Olugbemisola Olufunke Adebayo (Nigeria)

(Nigeria) Best Makeup Influencer/Blogger Award: Vanessa Gyimah (Ghana)

(Ghana) Special Recognition Icon Award: Banke Meshida Lawal, Tara Fela Durotoye, Kelechi Amadi-Obi, Omolola Faleye, and Mary Jane Ohobu (all from Nigeria)

and (all from Nigeria) Global Makeup Citizen Award: Bimpe Onyaka (Nigeria)

(Nigeria) Best State of the Art ‘Globally Recognized’: Deola Chizoba Adeyemi – BEAUTY BY AD

– Lifetime Achiever Award: Sam Fine (USA)

The 2023 E.A.T.O.W. reaffirms its commitment to celebrating excellence and innovation in the makeup industry, recognizing outstanding professionals and their contributions to the global beauty landscape.

2024 is poised to be a landmark year for the African/Nigerian Makeup Industry as E.A.T.O.W (Embracing All Tones of Women) aims to raise the bar by providing an unparalleled platform for Makeup Artists to flourish and shine. The founder of E.A.T.O.W Eryca Freemantle, stated below:

In my remarkable 39-year journey as a makeup professional and strategist, I passionately affirm that what we’ve crafted stands as the zenith of my career The transformative influence on the makeup industry resonates profoundly, welcoming the iconic Sam Fine as our Lifetime Achiever is not just an accolade; it’s a moment etched in the industry’s legacy. Brace yourself for the extraordinary as we solidify our Presence, a commitment that transcends trends

EATOW will be holding a mastermind masterclass in early 2024, for individuals in the makeup industry who wish to elevate their skills within Technology and Makeup. Enabling artists and makeup entrepreneurs the ability to make money in their sleep. Speakers will be coming in from around the globe for this groundbreaking event.

E.A.T.O.W aims to provide a meaningful and enriching experience for professional makeup artists and industry professionals, fostering career growth and facilitating connections with peers worldwide, potentially leading to collaborative opportunities. Specifically catering to women seeking to elevate their careers, businesses, and personal brands, E.A.T.O.W holds a significant appeal for those striving to realize their full potential and excel in a competitive market.

Follow @eatowglobal for updates. They welcome sponsors and partnerships. Learn more about them at E.A.T.O.W (eatow.co.uk).

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for the 2023 E.A.T.O.W