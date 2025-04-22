Connect with us

Wunmi Mosaku Is Having a Red Carpet Renaissance

Wunmi Mosaku is officially one to watch—not just on screen, but on the red carpet, too. The Sinners star has been making serious style waves while promoting the Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan blockbuster, and her recent press looks are proof that she’s stepping into full fashion-girl territory.

Since kicking off her press tour in late March, Mosaku has delivered over ten standout looks, each one more head-turning than the last. With the help of her stylist Shameelah Hicks Senat, she’s leaned into sculptural shapes, fluid tailoring, and bold colour stories, balancing elegance with edge in a way that feels both intentional and exciting.

And the best part? She’s done it all while spotlighting Black and African designers. From Harbison Studio and Sisiano to Zuri Kenya and custom Theophilio, her wardrobe has been a celebration of diasporic creativity, and we’re fully obsessed.

Whether it’s a major red carpet moment or a daytime appearance, Mosaku is bringing main character energy to every look, and we’ll be watching every single moment.

Wunmi Mosaku – Mexico Press Junket

Wunmi in @harbison.studio
Hair : @felicialeatherwood
MUA: @u.z.o

Wunmi Mosaku – Mexico Press Junket

Wunmi in @zurikenya
Hair : @felicialeatherwood
MUA: @u.z.o

Wunmi Mosaku – Mexico Premiere

Wunmi in custom @theophilio

Hair : @felicialeatherwood

MUA: @u.z.o

Tailored by  @karinacardonacustommade 

Shoes @larroude

Wunmi Mosaku – New York Premiere

Wunmi in @harbison.studio
Hair: @iamaraxilindsey
MUA & Photography: @kilprity

Styled by @shameelahhicks

Wunmi Mosaku – London Premiere

Wunmi in custom @matthewreisman
Hair: @dionnesmithhair
Makeup: @joyadenuga

 

Wunmi Mosaku – London Press Junket

Wunmi in @chukscollinsofficial
MUA: @joyadenugaStyled by @shameelahhicks
Hair: @dionnesmithhair
Tailor: @karinacardonacustomade

Wunmi in @sisiano
Styled by @shameelahhicks

Photography by @jonathanjacobs_

MUA: @joyadenuga
Hair: @dionnesmithhair
Tailor: @karinacardonacustomade

Wunmi in @hanifaofficial
Styled by @shameelahhicks

Photography by @jonathanjacobs_

MUA: @joyadenuga
Hair: @dionnesmithhair
Tailor: @karinacardonacustomade

Wunmi in @sisiano
Styled by @shameelahhicks

Photography by @jonathanjacobs_

MUA: @joyadenuga
Hair: @dionnesmithhair
Tailor: @karinacardonacustomade

