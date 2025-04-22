Style
Wunmi Mosaku Is Having a Red Carpet Renaissance
Wunmi Mosaku is officially one to watch—not just on screen, but on the red carpet, too. The Sinners star has been making serious style waves while promoting the Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan blockbuster, and her recent press looks are proof that she’s stepping into full fashion-girl territory.
Since kicking off her press tour in late March, Mosaku has delivered over ten standout looks, each one more head-turning than the last. With the help of her stylist Shameelah Hicks Senat, she’s leaned into sculptural shapes, fluid tailoring, and bold colour stories, balancing elegance with edge in a way that feels both intentional and exciting.
And the best part? She’s done it all while spotlighting Black and African designers. From Harbison Studio and Sisiano to Zuri Kenya and custom Theophilio, her wardrobe has been a celebration of diasporic creativity, and we’re fully obsessed.
Whether it’s a major red carpet moment or a daytime appearance, Mosaku is bringing main character energy to every look, and we’ll be watching every single moment.
Wunmi Mosaku – Mexico Press Junket
Wunmi in @harbison.studio
Hair : @felicialeatherwood
MUA: @u.z.o
Wunmi Mosaku – Mexico Press Junket
Wunmi in @zurikenya
Hair : @felicialeatherwood
MUA: @u.z.o
Wunmi Mosaku – Mexico Premiere
Wunmi in custom @theophilio
Hair : @felicialeatherwood
MUA: @u.z.o
Tailored by @karinacardonacustommade
Shoes @larroude
Wunmi Mosaku – New York Premiere
Wunmi in @harbison.studio
Hair: @iamaraxilindsey
MUA & Photography: @kilprity
Styled by @shameelahhicks
Wunmi Mosaku – London Premiere
Wunmi in custom @matthewreisman
Hair: @dionnesmithhair
Makeup: @joyadenuga
Wunmi Mosaku – London Press Junket
Wunmi in @chukscollinsofficial
MUA: @joyadenugaStyled by @shameelahhicks
Hair: @dionnesmithhair
Tailor: @karinacardonacustomade
Wunmi in @sisiano
Styled by @shameelahhicks
Photography by @jonathanjacobs_
MUA: @joyadenuga
Hair: @dionnesmithhair
Tailor: @karinacardonacustomade
Wunmi in @hanifaofficial
Styled by @shameelahhicks
Photography by @jonathanjacobs_
MUA: @joyadenuga
Hair: @dionnesmithhair
Tailor: @karinacardonacustomade
Wunmi in @sisiano
Styled by @shameelahhicks
Photography by @jonathanjacobs_
MUA: @joyadenuga
Hair: @dionnesmithhair
Tailor: @karinacardonacustomade