Nancy Isime’s Retro Yoruba Look in Buba & Iro Is Full of Culture and Cool

We’re stepping all the way back into the vibe of the 70s and 80s with this retro look Nancy Isime wore to the premiere of the upcoming film ‘Adunni Ogidan Obirin,’ where she plays the role of Romoke.

Now, from that title alone, you can already tell we’re in for a rich Yoruba cinematic experience and Nancy’s outfit gave just the right nod to tradition.

Picture this: a mini aso-oke bùbá and ìró in shades of deep red, grey and black, with a hint of soft pink. She didn’t stop there. Nancy embraced the full Yoruba aesthetic, with a matching gele and an ipele resting on her left arm.

Around her neck were layers of coral beads, mirrored on her wrists, with matching anklets and earrings. In one hand, she held a horsetail whisk, and in the other, a small white Jacquemus handbag that paired neatly with her white heels.

To top it all off, she added a playful detail, a pair of glassless glasses with embellished frames, that gives a little edge to the entire outfit.

Everything about the look draws us in, and now, we’re even more curious to see how Nancy Isime brings her character to life and delivers her Yoruba lines in ‘Adunni Ogidan Obirin.’

Swipe through the carousel below to see the full look.

