Watch How Veekee James Turned Beads & Lace into Priscilla Ojo’s Unforgettable Wedding Look

Priscilla Ojo was truly a vision in her wedding dress, and you could tell by the silent gasps and wide-eyed awe that filled the room as she made her way down the aisle. Even her groom, Juma Jux, was visibly moved, dabbing away tears as he watched her approach. It was a moment thick with emotion, no doubt fuelled by love, but we’d wager the dress played its part too. It was simply striking.

And yes, if you guessed Veekee James was behind the look, you were right. In a behind-the-scenes video shared by the designer, she took us through the process of bringing Priscilla’s dream dress to life. It took months of work, and after the first fitting, her team got right to it, painstakingly beading every inch. The dress, a full-beaded mermaid silhouette, featured a variety of bead types and techniques, finished with Chantilly lace for added texture.

In the same video, Priscilla shared that she had always pictured herself as a Veekee James bride and felt confident her dress would turn out just right, because, in her words, Veekee has no bad looks. Judging by the way she lit up on her big day, one can tell she got exactly what she hoped for.

Watch the video below.