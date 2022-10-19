Michael B. Jordan Makes Directorial Debut with “Creed III” | Watch Official Trailer

Connect with us

MGM studios has released the official trailer for the highly anticipated film “Creed III“, ahead of its premiere in movie theatres from March 3rd, 2023.

Synopsis

Seven years after Creed II, and after dominating the boxing world, Adonis “Donnie” Creed (played by Michael B. Jordan) has been thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian “Dame” Anderson (played by Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Donnie must put his future on the line to battle Dame – a fighter who has nothing to lose.

The movie is directed by Michael B. Jordan and the story is written by Ryan Coogler, Keenan Coogler, and Zach Baylin. Other cast members include: Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, Phylicia Rashad, and Tony Bellew.

Watch the trailer below:

