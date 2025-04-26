Michael B. Jordan & Ryan Coogler Unpack the Yoruba Roots of Sinners’ Smokestack Twins

Did you catch the Smokestack Twins in the latest Hollywood blockbuster ‘Sinners’? If you’re wondering where this intriguing pair of characters comes from, you’re about to get your curiosity satisfied. In a recent interview, Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler pull back the curtain on their inspiration, revealing the deep cultural roots that fuel the twins’ characters in the film.

Inspired by Ìbejì, the revered twin deities from Yoruba Orisha spirituality, the Smokestack Twins bring a striking a layer of mythology into ‘Sinners.’ Their presence threads African tradition through the story, enriching the film with meaning and resonance that may not be immediately obvious, but once seen, is unforgettable.

Jordan and Coogler take us deeper into the story’s heart, showing how these powerful figures helped give the characters a distinct and rooted identity. They also reflect on how their creative bond shaped the film’s journey. Jordan recalls how Coogler was the first to look him in the eye and call him a future movie star. “It changes you,” he shares, looking back on a friendship and partnership that continues to define their work.

Watch the full interview belo