Michael B. Jordan & Ryan Coogler Unpack the Yoruba Roots of Sinners' Smokestack Twins

Watch Davido & Victoria Monét Turn Up the Heat in 'Offa Me' Video

These Jerk Turkey Wings Might Be the Best Thing You’ve Ever Baked

Maraji Is Expecting Baby No. 3 & Her Announcement Is the Funniest Yet

One Sauce, Endless Flavour! Meet Your New Favourite Kitchen Essential by Chef T

Healthy Never Tasted So Good! 6 Mayo-Free Salad Dressings to Boost Your Greens

Doechii's 'Anxiety' Music Video Is Equal Parts Trippy and Empowering | Watch

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 Hit the Coachella Stage with Afrobeat | Watch

Biodun Stephen’s ‘Trade by Bata’ Set for Big Premiere at NollywoodWeek Paris

Turn Your Ordinary Potatoes into a Crispy Dream with Scovia Mwikali’s Rosemary Recipe

Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler dive into the mythological roots that gave life to Sinners’ Smokestack Twins, drawing from Yoruba Orisha spirituality.
Did you catch the Smokestack Twins in the latest Hollywood blockbuster ‘Sinners’? If you’re wondering where this intriguing pair of characters comes from, you’re about to get your curiosity satisfied. In a recent interview, Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler pull back the curtain on their inspiration, revealing the deep cultural roots that fuel the twins’ characters in the film.

Inspired by Ìbejì, the revered twin deities from Yoruba Orisha spirituality, the Smokestack Twins bring a striking a layer of mythology into ‘Sinners.’ Their presence threads African tradition through the story, enriching the film with meaning and resonance that may not be immediately obvious, but once seen, is unforgettable.

Jordan and Coogler take us deeper into the story’s heart, showing how these powerful figures helped give the characters a distinct and rooted identity. They also reflect on how their creative bond shaped the film’s journey. Jordan recalls how Coogler was the first to look him in the eye and call him a future movie star. “It changes you,” he shares, looking back on a friendship and partnership that continues to define their work.

Watch the full interview below

