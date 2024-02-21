7 Days in Paris: Watch All The Interesting Details from Temi Otedola’s 1st Haute Couture Week

Nigerian actress and style star, Temi Otedola, attended Paris Haute Couture Week for the first time this year, living a fashion girl’s dream from Tamara Ralph to Fendi‘s star-studded show. She documented her journey from London to Paris on her Temi TV series via TikTok.

Let’s catch up with Temi’s week-long recording of her daily experience in Paris for a peek behind the glamorous photo scenes to glean travel, styling and pro tips for your next fashion week.

Day 1: Trip Day

Temi took a train from London to Paris

Day 2: Haute Couture Viewing Prep, Fittings, meals etc

Temi spilt the tea on how to get high-fashion pieces to wear to designer shows

Day 3: Show Viewing begins with Tamara Ralph & Giambattista Valli

See how Temi spent her first Haute Couture show viewing day from glam to lunch and then some

Vintage Aesthetics: Temi kicked off her haute couture viewing with the Tamara Ralph show, wearing top-toe Casablanca, styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray. She donned the Astrakhan short suit jacket with Casablanca’s signature gold-rimmed button detailing and a pleated short skirt.

Paired with kitten pumps, she rocked the all-black outfit with flawless minimal makeup by Kenneth Soh and a pretty updo with side bangs by Rio Sreedharan. See photos captured by the amazing Hollie Molloy below:

For the Giambattista Valli haute couture show, Temi switched into a white cropped blazer and black satin shorts from the brand, paired with embellished sandals

I got to play makeup on the lovely @temiotedola for the @giambattistavalliparis Haute Couture show in Paris. I wanted to amp up Temi’s lovely eyes with a contoured smoky paired with gorgeous iridescence of @violette_fr Yeux Paint Liquid Shadow in Scarabée d’Or. — Kenneth Soh

Day 4: Meetings, Fittings & Shoots

Temi got ready for her next show viewing amidst other traveller’s endeavours

Day 5: Show Viewing Continues with MISS SOHEE and Viktor&Rolf

Temi attends MISS SOHEE show looking glam. She got a quick outfit switch with a special appearance from “le boo” and wrapped the day up at the Viktor&Rolf show

Wearing a gorgeous Markarian dress, the heiress rocked a glowy snatched face by Bernicia Boateng and a bouquet in a back bun styled by James Catalano to the MISS SOHEE show

Temi had a light makeup refresh and outfit switch into a monochrome bow-embellished look from Viktor&Rolf featuring a cropped jacket with a spread collar, split cuffs and a matching mini skirt paired with satin mules and dark shades for the brand’s haute couture show

Day 6: Last Night in Paris

Temi joined A-listers like Rihanna and Zendaya at the sensational Fendi show dressed to the T in Fendi. She also attended the Fendi dinner and shared some BTS from her content curation process

Temi donned top-to-toe Fendi for the Fendi haute couture show: traced-heel boots, a caramel satin micro skirt, a fancy white shirt and a peekaboo top handle bag. She paired the sophisticated look with her hair skillfully let down into a lovely style by James Catalano and a dewy glam by Harold James. See photos by Sarah Ellen Treacher below:

Day 7: Au revoir Paris

Temi took a trip back to her base in London and shared some teasers about her itinerary for the AW24 Fashion Week season

In Paris, Temi Otedola unravelled new dimensions of her elegance, showcasing her superb taste in high fashion and vintage style from one haute couture show to another. See more photos below:

CREDITS

BellaStylista: @temiotedola

Outfits: @casablancabrand, @fendi, @hermes @viktorandrolf, @giambattistavalliparis and then some

Stylist: @rebeccacorbinmurray

Hairstylists: @rio_hair, @jamescatalanohair

Makeup Artists: @kennethsohmakeup via @thewallgroup, @berniciaboateng, @harold_james

Photographers: @byholliem, @sarahellentreacher

cc: @wearesavi

