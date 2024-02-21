Connect with us

Beauty BN TV Living Style TRAVEL

7 Days in Paris: Watch All The Interesting Details from Temi Otedola's 1st Haute Couture Week

Beauty Events Movies & TV News Style

GenZ 90s Obsession: See How British-Nigerian Vivian Oparah Served Nostalgic Fashion at the BAFTAs

Beauty BN TV Events Movies & TV News Style

Post BAFTAs, See Why Ayo Edebiri was Named One of the Best-Dressed Women in Hollywood

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Dressed in African Brand — Hanifa, Jenee Naylor was the 'Belle of the Ball' at her 1st Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala

Beauty Events Style

For Her Debut at Paris Haute Couture Week, Temi Otedola Showed Out in Luxe Pieces You Must See

Beauty BN TV Inspired News Style

LEGACY: 40 Megastars Cover British Vogue's Epic March Issue in Honour of Ghanaian Edward Enninful

Beauty BN TV Events Style Weddings

Unveiling the Exquisite Details of Veekee James' Civil Wedding Lewks with Oluwatosin Ogundadegbe | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Style

All The Must-See Looks From Fashionista Guests at Veekee James & Femi Atere's Traditional Wedding Ceremony

Beauty BN TV Events Music News Style

Tyla Made History in Custom Versace at the 66th Grammy Awards | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Events Music News Style

MAJOR: Fantasia's Grammy Homage to Tina Turner Outfit is from Nigerian Designer — Matopeda

Beauty

7 Days in Paris: Watch All The Interesting Details from Temi Otedola’s 1st Haute Couture Week

Avatar photo

Published

20 hours ago

 on

Nigerian actress and style star, Temi Otedola, attended Paris Haute Couture Week for the first time this year, living a fashion girl’s dream from Tamara Ralph to Fendi‘s star-studded show. She documented her journey from London to Paris on her Temi TV series via TikTok.

Let’s catch up with Temi’s week-long recording of her daily experience in Paris for a peek behind the glamorous photo scenes to glean travel, styling and pro tips for your next fashion week.

Day 1: Trip Day

Temi took a train from London to Paris

@temiotedolaparis is always a good idea♬ original sound – Temi Otedola

Day 2: Haute Couture Viewing Prep, Fittings, meals etc

Temi spilt the tea on how to get high-fashion pieces to wear to designer shows

@temiotedolaa slight struggle day♬ original sound – Temi Otedola

Day 3: Show Viewing begins with Tamara Ralph & Giambattista Valli

See how Temi spent her first Haute Couture show viewing day from glam to lunch and then some

@temiotedolafrench speakers temi tv needs you♬ original sound – Temi Otedola

Vintage Aesthetics: Temi kicked off her haute couture viewing with the Tamara Ralph show, wearing top-toe Casablanca, styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray. She donned the Astrakhan short suit jacket with Casablanca’s signature gold-rimmed button detailing and a pleated short skirt.

Paired with kitten pumps, she rocked the all-black outfit with flawless minimal makeup by Kenneth Soh and a pretty updo with side bangs by Rio Sreedharan. See photos captured by the amazing Hollie Molloy below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Temiloluwa Otedola (@temiotedola)

For the Giambattista Valli haute couture show, Temi switched into a white cropped blazer and black satin shorts from the brand, paired with embellished sandals

Temi Otedola in Giambattista Valli at Paris Haute Couture Week 2024. Photo from Savi

I got to play makeup on the lovely @temiotedola for the @giambattistavalliparis Haute Couture show in Paris. I wanted to amp up Temi’s lovely eyes with a contoured smoky paired with gorgeous iridescence of @violette_fr Yeux Paint Liquid Shadow in Scarabée d’Or.

Kenneth Soh

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kenneth Soh (@kennethsohmakeup)

Temi Otedola with Haute Couture Designer Giambattista Valli at Paris Haute Couture Week 2024. Photo from Savi

Day 4: Meetings, Fittings & Shoots

Temi got ready for her next show viewing amidst other traveller’s endeavours

@temiotedolaet si j’enregistrais tous les jours de ma vie pour toujours♬ original sound – Temi Otedola

Day 5: Show Viewing Continues with MISS SOHEE and Viktor&Rolf

Temi attends MISS SOHEE show looking glam. She got a quick outfit switch with a special appearance from “le boo” and wrapped the day up at the Viktor&Rolf show

@temiotedolai think i’m getting a flu 🙁♬ original sound – Temi Otedola

Wearing a gorgeous Markarian dress, the heiress rocked a glowy snatched face by Bernicia Boateng and a bouquet in a back bun styled by James Catalano to the MISS SOHEE show

Temi Otedola is off to the MISS SOHEE Haute Couture show in Paris

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bernicia Boateng (@berniciaboateng)

Temi had a light makeup refresh and outfit switch into a monochrome bow-embellished look from Viktor&Rolf featuring a cropped jacket with a spread collar, split cuffs and a matching mini skirt paired with satin mules and dark shades for the brand’s haute couture show

Temi Otedola in Viktor&Rolf at Paris Haute Couture Week 2024. Photo from Savi

Temi Otedola in Viktor&Rolf at Paris Haute Couture Week 2024

Day 6: Last Night in Paris

Temi joined A-listers like Rihanna and Zendaya at the sensational Fendi show dressed to the T in Fendi. She also attended the Fendi dinner and shared some BTS from her content curation process

@temiotedola @Fendi ♬ original sound – Temi Otedola

Temi donned top-to-toe Fendi for the Fendi haute couture show: traced-heel boots, a caramel satin micro skirt, a fancy white shirt and a peekaboo top handle bag. She paired the sophisticated look with her hair skillfully let down into a lovely style by James Catalano and a dewy glam by Harold James. See photos by Sarah Ellen Treacher below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Temiloluwa Otedola (@temiotedola)

Day 7: Au revoir Paris

Temi took a trip back to her base in London and shared some teasers about her itinerary for the AW24 Fashion Week season 

@temiotedolawhat if I lost my voice♬ original sound – Temi Otedola

In Paris, Temi Otedola unravelled new dimensions of her elegance, showcasing her superb taste in high fashion and vintage style from one haute couture show to another. See more photos below:

Temi Otedola at the 2024 Paris Haute Couture Week

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Temiloluwa Otedola (@temiotedola)

CREDITS

BellaStylista: @temiotedola
Outfits: @casablancabrand, @fendi, @hermes @viktorandrolf, @giambattistavalliparis and then some
Stylist: @rebeccacorbinmurray
Hairstylists: @rio_hair, @jamescatalanohair
Makeup Artists: @kennethsohmakeup via @thewallgroup, @berniciaboateng, @harold_james
Photographers: @byholliem, @sarahellentreacher
cc: @wearesavi

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

css.php