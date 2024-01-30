Saro Returns to Oyo Kingdom in “Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre” | Watch the Official Trailer

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

 on

In a race against time to avoid a dismal fate, traveller Saro returns to the Oyo Kingdom with orders to complete a nearly impossible task in a six-part epic series, “Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre.” The series is a follow-up to the successful 2022 movie, Aníkúlápó, directed and produced by Kunle Afolayan.

Shot on location at KAP Film Village and Resort in Igbojaiye, Oyo State, Nigeria, Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre stars returning fan-favourite cast members and exciting new additions.

With Kunle Remi returning as Saro and Bimbo Ademoye as Rolake, the lovers turned foes are joined by a unique blend of Nollywood veterans and stars such as Sola Sobowale, Jide Kosoko, Lincoln Owo Ogunde, Taiwo Hassan, Gabriel Afolayan, Adewale Elesho, Uzee Usman and Lateef Adedimeji. Other notable stars are Ronke Oshodi-Oke, Moji Afolayan, Aisha Lawal, Adeniyi Johnson, Funky Mallam, Sokoto Alabgedeorun, Ropo Ewenla, Olayiwola Razaq Olasunkanmi, Kayode Aderupoko, Damilola OgunsiAdebayo Salami, Oyindamola Sanni, Sunday Omobonlale, Sisi Quadri and Titi Kuti.

“Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre” is primed for a global and exclusive release on Netflix come March 1, 2024, and viewers the world over will get to return to the intriguing and spectacular world of Saro and Arolake.

Watch the trailer below:

