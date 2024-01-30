Connect with us

A Sequel to the Nollywood Classic "Issakaba" is in the Works!

Sam Dede, who played the lead role in the “Issakaba“, shared on his Instagram page that works are underway for the movie’s production. The original Issakaba, a groundbreaking action film, was produced in 1999 and released in 2001. Inspired by a true-life event, the movie told the story of the Bakassi Boys, a vigilante group fighting against crimes in their community, and the battle against Eddy Nawgu, a sorcerer, who terrorized the people of the Nawgu community in Anambra State.

Directed by the talented Lancelot Imasuen, who is known for his action-packed and suspenseful movies, “Issakaba” featured a stellar cast including Sam Dede, Chiwetalu Agu, Pete Eneh, Amaechi Muonagor, and Susan Obi.

The sequel, “Issakaba: The Return,” will be directed again by Lancelot and features a new cast including Chidi Mokeme, Iyabo Ojo, Nosa Rex and Unusual Phyna.

While not much is known about the sequel’s plot just yet, we can expect nothing less than the intense action and captivating storytelling that made the original movie so memorable. Sam Dede, who also features in the sequel, dropped a little hint on his page, saying, “ISSAKABA!!! The Myth returns. A river does not flow through a forest without bringing down trees. Men with evil minds lurk in the dark. But Justice is Mine.

Issakaba is an anagram for Bakassi.

 

A post shared by Sam Dede (@samdedesdx)

Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

