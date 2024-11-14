Connect with us

Rita Dominic Stars in Shirley Frimpong-Manso’s "Two of a Kind" | Watch Trailer

Published

6 hours ago

Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

We always love when our Nollywood stars team up with their Ghanaian colleagues, and “Two of a Kind” brings that collaboration to life in a powerful way. Led by the Rita Dominic, this film dives into a moving story of love, loss, and healing, promising an emotional ride from start to finish. Directed by Shirley Frimpong-Manso and produced by Kenneth Attoh of Sparrow Studios, “Two of a Kind” showcases the best of both industries.

In “Two of a Kind”, Rita plays a resort owner who is grappling with her own grief while trying to fix the broken marriage of a young couple who are celebrating their first anniversary at her resort. However, things are not as they seem. As the anniversary unfolds, secrets are revealed and the couple’s relationship is put to the test and the arrival of their friends adds more pressure. For the resort owner, saving their love becomes a battle against her inner battles—ones that could either heal or shatter her.

Rita Dominic is joined by Ghanaian-Nigerian cast, including Akrobeto Akwasi Boadi, Gloria Osei Sarfo, Chiderah David, Jessica Larny, Araba Dansowaa, Arion Amon, Gideon Kojo Boakye, Adomaa Adaom, Dean Louis, Sena Fafali Ahiable, Michael Katahena, and Abla Sena.

Talking about the cast, Rita said, “One of the many things I like about #twoofakindfilm is, there are many young, budding, talented actors in it and they did their thing under the tutelage of acclaimed director @shirleyfmanso. Kudos to them! 👏🏽👏🏽”

“Two of a Kind” premieres on November 29th at Odeon Cinema, Greenwich, London.

Watch the trailer below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rita Dominic-Anosike (@ritadominic)

