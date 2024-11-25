“God’s Wife” by Dika Ofoma to Premiere at S16 Film Festival 2024 – Watch the Trailer

“God’s Wife,” a new film by Dika Ofoma, is an official S16 Film Festival 2024 selection and will premiere at this year’s event.

Written and directed by Dika Ofoma, and co-produced alongside Sandra Baake Aminarh and Onyinye Odokoro, “God’s Wife” tells the heart-wrenching story of a young widow torn between her Catholic beliefs and the oppressive demands of tradition. The film draws inspiration from a news article about a widow ostracised by her in-laws, and Dika uses this medium to spotlight these inhumanities in society and demand a recourse.

With cinematography by Joe Penny and editing by Franklin Ogalanya and Raymond Yusuff, “God’s Wife” promises to be a compelling highlight of the festival.

