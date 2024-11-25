Connect with us

Movies Movies & TV

"God’s Wife” by Dika Ofoma to Premiere at S16 Film Festival 2024 – Watch the Trailer

Events Movies Movies & TV News Promotions

Aswad Film Festival Launches with Spotlight on Black American, European, and African Cinema

BN TV Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Rita Dominic Stars in Shirley Frimpong-Manso’s "Two of a Kind" | Watch Trailer

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Behind the Camera: Meet 10 Powerhouse Directors Shaping Nollywood

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Nancy Isime is Excited, Bisola Aiyeola Keeps Secrets & Mama G Returns in "Everybody Loves Jenifa"

Movies Movies & TV

Get a Sneak Peak at Kunle Afolayan's "Recall" with the Exciting New Trailer

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Uche Montana, Uzor Arukwe, Iyabo Ojo — Meet the Star-Studded Cast of Mercy Aigbe’s "Thin Line"

Movies Movies & TV Scoop

Kemi Lala Akindoju & Babatunde Apalowo’s "In the Shadows of Good Fortune" Set for Post-Production Lab at Marrakech

Movies Movies & TV

Joseph Benjamin & Pearl Thusi Star in Mo Abudu’s "Her Perfect Life" | Watch the Teaser

Movies Movies & TV

Samuel Alawode’s “Accroché” Starring Tina Mba, Ruby Akubueze & Cestus Sallah Brings Pan-African Heritage to Life

Movies

“God’s Wife” by Dika Ofoma to Premiere at S16 Film Festival 2024 – Watch the Trailer

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

God’s Wife,” a new film by Dika Ofoma, is an official S16 Film Festival 2024 selection and will premiere at this year’s event.

Written and directed by Dika Ofoma, and co-produced alongside Sandra Baake Aminarh and Onyinye Odokoro, “God’s Wife” tells the heart-wrenching story of a young widow torn between her Catholic beliefs and the oppressive demands of tradition. The film draws inspiration from a news article about a widow ostracised by her in-laws, and Dika uses this medium to spotlight these inhumanities in society and demand a recourse.

With cinematography by Joe Penny and editing by Franklin Ogalanya and Raymond Yusuff, “God’s Wife” promises to be a compelling highlight of the festival.

Watch the trailer below

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php