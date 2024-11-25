“Flamboyantly Gidi” Took Over the Red Carpet at “Suspicion” Premiere – See All the Looks

Nollywood stars brought the heat to the red carpet last night at the premiere of “Suspicion,” held at IMAX Cinema, Lekki. With a dress code like “Flamboyantly Gidi,” it was no surprise that culture, creativity, and style were on full display.

Akin Faminu embodied Yoruba royalty in a black and green agbada, complete with a staff that added an extra touch of majesty. Stan Nze also brought his A-game in a traditional outfit styled by Am Diddy. Like Akin, he paired his look with a staff, exuding confidence and power.

Omowunmi Dada was a stunner in a custom black jumpsuit by Nkadumeje. The outfit featured a dramatic golden sleeve that cascaded all the way to the floor, giving her a bold and chic presence. Her African-inspired hairstyle tied the look together perfectly.

Ify Mogekwu of Ify’s Kitchen served regal vibes in a three-piece outfit in different shades of brown. Topping it off with a hat and a walking stick, she looked every bit like a modern-day queen.

The star-studded event was packed with Nollywood favourites, including Uzor Arukwe, Kalu Ikeagwu, Ill Bliss, Blessing Jessica Obasi, Akah Nnani, Boma Akpore, Tony Akposheri, Esegine Orezi Allen, Yemi Cregx, and Shaun Okojie.

Directed by Tosin Igho, “Suspicion” follows Voke, played by Stan Nze, a man who, after the tragic murder of his goddaughter, gains ancient juju powers and embarks on a quest for justice. His journey isn’t just a tale of vengeance but an exploration of the moral complexities that accompany supernatural power, as Voke navigates a world influenced by black magic.

The movie’s cast includes Stan Nze, Omowunmi Dada, Uzor Arukwe, Kalu Ikeagwu, Richard Mofe-Damijo (who also serves as an executive producer), and many more.

Scroll down to see our favourite looks from the premiere

Akin Faminu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Akin Faminu (@akinfaminu)

Omowunmi Dada

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omowunmi Dada (@omowunmi_dada)

Stan Nze

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stan Nze (@stannze)

Ify’s Kitchen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ify Mogekwu (KITCHEN QUEEN)⭐ (@ifys.kitchen)

Tosin Igho

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Uzor Arukwe