Stan Nze, Uzor Arukwe & Omowunmi Dada Star in Tosin Igho’s Mystical Thriller “Suspicion” | Watch Trailer

Stan Nze, Uzor Arukwe, and Omowunmi Dada lead the cast of “Suspicion,” a new thriller from director Tosin Igho. Premiering worldwide on 28 November as a Prime Video Original, “Suspicion” explores the depths of African mysticism, weaving together age-old traditions and modern moral dilemmas.

The story follows Voke, played by Stan Nze, a man who, after the tragic murder of his goddaughter, gains ancient juju powers and embarks on a quest for justice. His journey isn’t just a tale of vengeance but an exploration of the moral complexities that accompany supernatural power, as Voke navigates a world influenced by black magic.

Tosin’s vision for the film marries thrilling spectacle with moral introspection. “African powers aren’t just about spectacle, they’re deeply rooted in moral responsibilities and consequences,” he explains. “Traditional African magic has always been about balance. When you dish out vengeance, you must be prepared to taste its bitterness yourself.”

Stan Nze describes “Suspicion” as more than a supernatural revenge thriller: “It’s an exploration of justice through an African lens. This film challenges us to confront the moral costs of power and journeys into the soul of Nigerian culture, seeing justice, vengeance, and tradition clash in complex and unexpected ways. Audiences will have a new perspective of African mysticism rarely explored on this scale.”

Joining Stan Nze, Uzor Arukwe, and Omowunmi Dada are Kalu Ikeagwu, Shaffy Bello, Tina Mba, Ashafa ‘Small Mummy’ Salamot, Francis Sule, Boma Akpore, Tony Akposheri, Esegine Orezi Allen, and Richard Mofe-Damijo, who also serves as an executive producer.

Watch the trailer for “Suspicion” below.