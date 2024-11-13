Mavin Records Debuts Short Film “Chapter EX” Starring Tomi Ojo & Deji Osikoya | Watch Now

Mavin Records has given us some of the biggest hits in the music industry, but who woud have guessed thay’d venture into filmmaking? Enter “Chapter EX,” their debut film in collabration with Savant production.

Directed by filmmaker and music video director, Daniel David, “Chapter EX” is a romantic drama set in the heart of Lagos. It tells the story of a young couple deep in love, played by Tomi Ojo and Deji Osikoya. Tomi believes she’s met her soulmate—he’s kind, caring, humble, and loyal. But one night, while they’re out on a date, her world crashes around her as she’s confronted with a side of his life she never knew existed. Now, she’s left with an impossible choice: stay and support him, or leave to protect herself from the betrayal?

Produced by Ifedayo Ayilaran and co-written by Afrobeats journalist Ayomide Tayo and Ishioma Egba, the film also features Amarachi, who plays the heartbroken ex seeking revenge.

Enjoy the short film below: