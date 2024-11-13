Get Ready for “Morayo”—Wizkid Drops Official Trailer Ahead of Album Release

Wizkid has been keeping us on our toes with hints about his upcoming album, and now he’s finally given us a sneak peek. The official trailer for his highly anticipated sixth studio album, “Morayo,’ just dropped, and it’s got us hooked. Set to release on November 28, the album is already looking like it’s going to be a masterpiece.

The trailer, shot in black and white, shows Wizkid just chilling on the floor, staring at a goat. Yeah, you read that right, a goat! But here’s the thing, Wizkid is the GOAT in his own way.

We’ve already got a taste of what’s to come with “Piece of My Heart,” featuring the American singer Brent Faiyaz. It’s safe to say that “Morayo” is going to bring in the heat.

Watch the trailer below