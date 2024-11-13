Connect with us

Morravey Brings the Heat to Glitch Africa with a Live Performance of "Ifineme"

Reekado Banks Celebrates Independence in New Single "Solo"

Get Ready for "Morayo"—Wizkid Drops Official Trailer Ahead of Album Release

Mavin Records Debuts Short Film "Chapter EX" Starring Tomi Ojo & Deji Osikoya | Watch Now

Flashback Vibes! The Debut Hits of Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Rema & Chike That Still Have Us Dancing

Ciara on Baby No. 5: Will She or Won't She? Watch Her on The Jennifer Hudson Show

Kemz Mama Talks Persistence & Producing Nigeria's First Korean Drama on #WithChude

Tyla Takes Home 3 MTV EMA Awards & Thanks Afrobeats for “Opening Doors” for African Music

We're Taking Notes on Love as Linda & Ibrahim Suleiman Celebrate 6 Years Together

A Love Story Unfolds in Juma Jux’s “Ololufe Mi” Video Starring Priscilla Ojo

Morravey Brings the Heat to Glitch Africa with a Live Performance of “Ifineme”

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Singer and songwriter Morravey took her latest track, “Ifineme,” to the stage at Glitch Africa for a live performance. With her strong vocals and soulful presence, she gave a fresh, beautiful spin to the song.

If you’re a fan of Morravey or you’ve been loving “Ifineme,” you must have noticed how the track is making waves on social media, with a dance challenge that has everyone joining in.

Signed to Davido’s record label, DMW, Morravey is carving out her place in the Afrobeats scene. She first gained attention with her feature on Davido’s “Timeless album, on the track “In The Garden.”

Last year, she released her debut EP, “RAVI“—a five-track project with the songs: “What Is Love,” “High Again,” “Condo,” “My Baby,” and “Magician.”

Watch her live performance of “Ifineme” below

