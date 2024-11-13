Morravey Brings the Heat to Glitch Africa with a Live Performance of “Ifineme”

Singer and songwriter Morravey took her latest track, “Ifineme,” to the stage at Glitch Africa for a live performance. With her strong vocals and soulful presence, she gave a fresh, beautiful spin to the song.

If you’re a fan of Morravey or you’ve been loving “Ifineme,” you must have noticed how the track is making waves on social media, with a dance challenge that has everyone joining in.

Signed to Davido’s record label, DMW, Morravey is carving out her place in the Afrobeats scene. She first gained attention with her feature on Davido’s “Timeless“ album, on the track “In The Garden.”

Last year, she released her debut EP, “RAVI“—a five-track project with the songs: “What Is Love,” “High Again,” “Condo,” “My Baby,” and “Magician.”

Watch her live performance of “Ifineme” below